Bengaluru: CCB police seize Rs 95 lakh worth of fake soaps, tea powders using Hindusthan Unilever name

The Central Crime Branch seized counterfeit goods worth Rs 95 lakh in multiple raids across the city, following complaints from major companies. Counterfeit items mimicking brands like Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser were found. Three men were arrested, linked to an established counterfeiting network. The operation highlights significant risks to consumer safety and brand integrity.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) recently conducted a series of raids that led to the seizure of counterfeit goods worth approximately Rs 95 lakh. This operation was initiated following complaints from representatives of reputed companies, targeting various locations throughout the city.

The first raid targeted a warehouse in Wilson Garden's Vinayaknagar area, where authorities discovered fake products branded as Surf Excel, Vim Liquid, Lifebuoy Hand Wash, Rin, Wheel Detergent Powder, Red Label Tea Powder, Lyzol, and Harpic. These counterfeit goods bore the names of major legitimate producers such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Reckitt Benckiser India Limited, misleading consumers about their authenticity.



Further investigations led the CCB to track down the transportation routes used to deliver these goods. This information resulted in subsequent raids on a location in Avalahalli, Rampur, and a factory and warehouse in Bidarhalli. The raids uncovered not only finished counterfeit products but also the manufacturing equipment used to produce them.



Three individuals were arrested in connection with these operations: Shiv Patil, 40, Daulat Singh, 32, and Shubam, 21. Patil, identified as the mastermind behind the manufacturing operation, and Singh, who managed distribution, are reported to have been involved in this illicit business for the past five years. The suspects are believed to have connections to Mahesh Gandhi, a previously apprehended counterfeiter.

This operation underscores a growing concern about the availability of counterfeit products in the market, posing serious risks to consumer safety and undermining the integrity of established brands.

