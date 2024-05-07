Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Karnataka sees 41.59% voter turnout at 1 pm as temperatures rise

    In the third phase of Karnataka's Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout reached 41.59% by 1 PM, with Chikkodi at 45.68% and Haveri at 43.26%. Despite scorching temperatures, citizens displayed dedication, exemplified by a woman voting despite her husband's death. The battle is mainly between Congress and BJP, with JD(S) supporting BJP.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 7, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

    As the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 unfolds in Karnataka, the voter turnout has reached 41.59% by 1 PM. This phase is crucial as it includes contests for 14 parliamentary seats predominantly in the northern districts of the state.

    In Karnataka's Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency, voter turnout reached 45.68% by 1 PM, with participation notably affected by the scorching sun, as temperatures soared between 38 to 40°C. The intense heat deterred some voters from heading to the polling booths. Meanwhile, the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency reported a voter turnout of 43.26% by the same time, indicating a steady flow of voters despite the challenging weather conditions.

    The state, which consists of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, previously saw the first phase of voting on April 26, targeting most of the southern and coastal districts. A total of 227 candidates, including 206 men and 21 women, are vying for votes in this crucial election phase.

    Among the voters was the respected Gavisiddeswara Swamiji from Koppal Gavi Math. He marked his vote early in the day at Kuvempu School's polling station number 102 in Kuvempunagar, Koppal, surrounded by his followers.

    Today's voter turnout not only reflects the citizens' commitment to their democratic rights but also showcases the poignant story of a woman from Aadugodi in Guddekoppa village panchayat, Tirthahalli taluk. Despite receiving the heartbreaking news of her husband's death at a hospital, she made it a point to vote before attending his funeral. 

    The electoral battle sees a significant showdown between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the Congress trying to retain its foothold and the BJP looking to expand its influence. The Janata Dal (Secular) has opted out of the contest in these regions, throwing its support behind its ally in the National Democratic Alliance, the BJP.

    Such stories highlight the spirit of Karnataka's electorate, whose dedication to civic duty continues to shape the nation's future. As the day progresses, all eyes remain on this pivotal phase of the election, with more citizens expected to cast their votes before the polls close.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 2:16 PM IST
