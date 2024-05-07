GADGET

7 tips to keep your smartphone cool this summer

1. Avoid Direct Sunlight

One of the primary causes of smartphone overheating is exposure to direct sunlight. Whenever possible, keep your phone in the shade or inside your bag or pocket to protect it.

2. Use a Phone Cover

Opt for a cover made of breathable materials that allow for airflow, and avoid thick, heat-absorbing cases.

3. Limit Background Apps

Running multiple apps simultaneously can strain your phone's processor and cause it to heat up. Close any unnecessary background apps to reduce the workload.

4. Reduce Screen Brightness

The brightness of your phone's screen can impact its temperature. Lower the brightness level, especially when indoors or in low-light conditions, to reduce heat emission.

5. Avoid Charging in Extreme Temperatures

Charging your phone in extreme temperatures, whether it's too hot or too cold, can damage the battery and lead to overheating.

6. Use Battery-Saving Modes

Most smartphones come with battery-saving modes that optimize performance and reduce energy consumption. Enable it to lower your phone's temperature and extend battery life.

7. Give Your Phone a Break

If your phone feels warm to the touch, give it a break by turning it off for a while. Allowing your phone to cool down can prevent further overheating and prolong its lifespan.

