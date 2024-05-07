7 tips to keep your smartphone cool this summer

GADGET
One of the primary causes of smartphone overheating is exposure to direct sunlight. Whenever possible, keep your phone in the shade or inside your bag or pocket to protect it.
Opt for a cover made of breathable materials that allow for airflow, and avoid thick, heat-absorbing cases.
Running multiple apps simultaneously can strain your phone's processor and cause it to heat up. Close any unnecessary background apps to reduce the workload.
The brightness of your phone's screen can impact its temperature. Lower the brightness level, especially when indoors or in low-light conditions, to reduce heat emission.
Charging your phone in extreme temperatures, whether it's too hot or too cold, can damage the battery and lead to overheating.
Most smartphones come with battery-saving modes that optimize performance and reduce energy consumption. Enable it to lower your phone's temperature and extend battery life.
If your phone feels warm to the touch, give it a break by turning it off for a while. Allowing your phone to cool down can prevent further overheating and prolong its lifespan.