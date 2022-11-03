Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara: Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal go gaga over Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film- here's what they said

    Kantara: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union minister Piyush Goyal praised Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' for capturing the rich tradition of Tuluvanadu and Karavali.

    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

    'Kantara' by 'Hombale Films' is a film that needs no introduction. The film's fame has gone worldwide, and it is continually producing evidence of its success. The film's popularity has grown with time, both at the box office and in the hearts of its audience.

    While the film has received a lot of love and support from critics, celebrities, and spiritual leaders from many places, its spell is also spreading in the Indian ministry.

    Also Read: Kantara Box Office Report: Rishab Shetty's film crosses Rs 305 crore

    While addressing the Global Investors Meet 'Invest Karnataka 2022' in Bengaluru, the Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, honourable Shri Piyush Goyal, highlighted 'Kantara' as an example that has exhibited the rich culture of Karnataka.

    As union minister Shri Piyush Goyal was seen speaking about the growth and progress of Karnataka state during the Global Investors Meet 'Invest Karnataka 2022' in Bengaluru, it is a source of pride for 'Kantara' to receive such significant recognition from the ministry while contributing to the state's ever-rising growth.

    Also Read: Rajinikanth reviews Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’; here is what Thalaivar said

    While the speech of Shri Piyush Goyal is trending on Twitter, the ministry posted -  "Kantara is a low-budget film that showcases the culture of Karnataka. It has grossed nearly 20 times its investment. Investors and industry is attracted to India and the state that has very progressive policies: @PiyushGoyal
    #InvestKarnataka2022"

    Honourable Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Minister of Finance, has also seen the film and praised its calling it the rich history of Tuluvanadu and Karavali. Sitharaman took to social media to share a photo with volunteers and well-wishers and lauded the film and its writer, director, and actor, Rishab Shetty. She continued by writing the caption -

     

     

    "With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. 
    Well made @shetty_rishab (writer/director/actor).👏
    The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali.
     @rajeshpadmar @SamirKagalkar @surnell @MODIfiedVikas @KiranKS 
    @Shruthi_Thumbri"

    Aside from that, 'Kantara' has received a lot of love and support from dignitaries from various fields, ranging from Anil Kumble, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, superstar Rajinikanth to Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur, and a few days ago, renowned Indian yoga guru, a spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also watched the film with his

    Also Read: Kantara: 45-year-old man in Karnataka died while watching Rishab Shetty’s film-read report

    Kantara was released in Kannada and Hindi on September 30th and October 14th, respectively. Rishab Shetty wrote and directed the film. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films and stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in major parts.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
