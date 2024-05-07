Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: SC calls delay in liquor policy case, ED says interim bail to set wrong precedent

    The session, chaired by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, pressed the ED to present case files preceding and following the arrest of former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia, who has been detained since February 2023.

    Hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (May 7) scrutinised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the perceived sluggishness in its investigation into the matter. The top court entertained arguments regarding the possibility of granting interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister.

    The session, chaired by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, pressed the ED to present case files preceding and following the arrest of former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia, who has been detained since February 2023. Expressing concern over the protracted duration of the investigation, the court questioned the agency's delay in revealing substantial evidence.

    Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, stressed that Arvind Kejriwal was not initially the focal point of the probe, but his involvement gradually became apparent as the investigation progressed.

    Raju cited instances such as Kejriwal's alleged accommodation in a 7-star hotel during the 2022 Goa Assembly polls, allegedly subsidised by the Delhi government's general administration department.

    The Supreme Court, mindful of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, deliberated on the appropriateness of issuing bail for Kejriwal during such a critical juncture. Observing the exceptional circumstances surrounding the case, the court signaled its intention to defer further arguments on bail until after the conclusion of the electoral process.

    Responding to the court's queries, the ED highlighted the broader implications of granting interim bail, arguing against privileging politicians over ordinary citizens in matters of criminal prosecution. The agency invoked the precedent-setting nature of such a decision and highlighted the multitude of similar cases pending nationwide.

    Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and was put in Delhi's Tihar Jail. The High Court reasoned that Kejriwal's failure to cooperate with the ED's investigation necessitated his arrest.

