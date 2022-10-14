Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara: 5 reasons to watch Rishab Shetty's Kannada film; beats Prashanth Neel 's 'KGF- Chapter 2' and more

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

    Kantara, a Kannada movie directed by Rishab Shetty, has surpassed Yash's KGF 2 to hold the title of highest-rated Indian movie on IMDb. Not only that, but it's also performing well in Karnataka.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    The release of Rishab Shetty's Kantara in theatres on September 30 delighted his ardent fans and supporters. The movie earned excellent reviews, contributing to its success at the Sandalwood box office. The movie is currently receiving attention for all the right reasons once more. 

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    The movie has surpassed all other Indian films in IMDb ratings. Rishab Shetty wrote and directed the action-thriller Kantara. Producer Vijay Kiragandur is behind it. The movie Kantara, which will premiere in Hindi on October 14, has a record-breaking IMDb rating of 9.6. This indicates that it has a higher rating than notable films like KGF 2 (8.4), directed by Prashant Neel starring Yash, and RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli (8) starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Here are 5 reasons to watch Rishab Shetty's Kantara in theatres

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Rishab Shetty as Shiva: 
    Shiva, who is portrayed by Rishab Shetty, the movie's writer, director, and co-producer, is Kantara's hero. Shiva is a bit of a man-child, the type of man in his thirties, still gets spanked by his mother for his aimlessness, naivete, and mischievous tendencies. Since he portrays the "demigod" in the village's age-old performance art of Bhoota Kola, his sibling Guruva is the virtuous son if he is the family's "black sheep."

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Bhoota Kola: Traditional performing art of Karnataka: 
    Bhoota Kola is a performance in which the performer/dancer is "thought to have briefly become a god himself, is feared and respected in the society, and is believed to deliver answers to people's concerns on behalf of the deity," according to the Karnataka Tourism website.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Cast: 
    In the movie, Rishab portrays two different roles. Kantara is a period-action thriller that explores the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhoota Kola. Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty are also part of the cast. 

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Location:
    In order to experience these traditions, feel and stories, Rishab travelled to rural coastal Karnataka. "I spoke with the individuals that carry out these rites. I questioned them more and researched further to determine the best course of action."

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Kantara, a Blockbaster
    Kantara has already established itself as one of Karnataka's biggest box office successes, selling approximately Rs 60 crore worth of tickets. Additionally, it has been stated that Kerala saw several houseful performances of the Kannada version. It won't be a surprise if the movie surpasses the Rs 100 crore threshold if it keeps up its current box office performance.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Today, Hombale Films has released the film in different languages in the light of its rising popularity across the nation. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie will debut in theatres on Saturday. And today, its Hindi version will be released in theatres. Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Karwa Chauth with family-see pics

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Talking about the film, Rishab stated in an interview with Film Companion, "I was looking at a tale based in coastal Karnataka regarding agricultural land. However, it's not simply land. Daivaradhane, Bhootakola, our culture, customs, and beliefs are all a part of that. It is customary to celebrate the end of agricultural work for three to four months. Additionally, those who have left the community come back for it. The surrounding notion is so firmly held. It is a law. I wanted to bring everything, but I didn't have a thorough understanding of it. I experienced no issues. Nobody should ever feel wounded or insulted, I thought." Also Read: SEXY pictures: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her toned body in bikini and bold outfits

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan to evict Sajid Khan in a week? drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to evict Sajid Khan in a week?

    Monster Mohanlal's film is all set to release on THIS date; it's a Diwali special RBA

    Monster: Mohanlal's film is all set to release on THIS date; it's a Diwali special

    AMAs 2022 Nominations List: BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny dominate many categories RBA

    AMAs 2022 Nominations List: BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny dominate many categories

    Meet Ranbir Kapoor's new best friend; actor pictures go viral RBA

    Meet Ranbir Kapoor's new best friend; actor's pictures go viral

    How can there be pre-screening committee for web series and other OTT programmes, asks Supreme Court AJR

    How can there be pre-screening committee for web series and other OTT programmes, asks Supreme Court

    Recent Stories

    Centre upgrates Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's security cover to Z+ category AJR

    Centre upgrates Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's security cover to Z+ category

    GATE 2023: Registration deadline with late fees ends today; know types of questions, other details - adt

    GATE 2023: Registration deadline with late fees ends today; know types of questions, other details

    Salman Khan to evict Sajid Khan in a week? drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to evict Sajid Khan in a week?

    Google announces roll out of passkeys for Android Chrome users know all about it gcw

    Google announces roll out of passkeys for Android, Chrome users; know all about it

    football uefa europa league uel 2022-23 Failed sharks of Champions League: AS Roma Jose Mourinho provokes Barcelona and Juventus-ayh

    'Failed sharks of Champions League': Roma's Jose Mourinho provokes Barcelona and Juventus

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon