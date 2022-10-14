Kantara: 5 reasons to watch Rishab Shetty's Kannada film; beats Prashanth Neel 's 'KGF- Chapter 2' and more

Kantara, a Kannada movie directed by Rishab Shetty, has surpassed Yash's KGF 2 to hold the title of highest-rated Indian movie on IMDb. Not only that, but it's also performing well in Karnataka.

The release of Rishab Shetty's Kantara in theatres on September 30 delighted his ardent fans and supporters. The movie earned excellent reviews, contributing to its success at the Sandalwood box office. The movie is currently receiving attention for all the right reasons once more.

The movie has surpassed all other Indian films in IMDb ratings. Rishab Shetty wrote and directed the action-thriller Kantara. Producer Vijay Kiragandur is behind it. The movie Kantara, which will premiere in Hindi on October 14, has a record-breaking IMDb rating of 9.6. This indicates that it has a higher rating than notable films like KGF 2 (8.4), directed by Prashant Neel starring Yash, and RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli (8) starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Here are 5 reasons to watch Rishab Shetty's Kantara in theatres

Rishab Shetty as Shiva:

Shiva, who is portrayed by Rishab Shetty, the movie's writer, director, and co-producer, is Kantara's hero. Shiva is a bit of a man-child, the type of man in his thirties, still gets spanked by his mother for his aimlessness, naivete, and mischievous tendencies. Since he portrays the "demigod" in the village's age-old performance art of Bhoota Kola, his sibling Guruva is the virtuous son if he is the family's "black sheep."

Bhoota Kola: Traditional performing art of Karnataka:

Bhoota Kola is a performance in which the performer/dancer is "thought to have briefly become a god himself, is feared and respected in the society, and is believed to deliver answers to people's concerns on behalf of the deity," according to the Karnataka Tourism website.

Cast:

In the movie, Rishab portrays two different roles. Kantara is a period-action thriller that explores the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhoota Kola. Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty are also part of the cast.

Location:

In order to experience these traditions, feel and stories, Rishab travelled to rural coastal Karnataka. "I spoke with the individuals that carry out these rites. I questioned them more and researched further to determine the best course of action."

Kantara, a Blockbaster

Kantara has already established itself as one of Karnataka's biggest box office successes, selling approximately Rs 60 crore worth of tickets. Additionally, it has been stated that Kerala saw several houseful performances of the Kannada version. It won't be a surprise if the movie surpasses the Rs 100 crore threshold if it keeps up its current box office performance.

Today, Hombale Films has released the film in different languages in the light of its rising popularity across the nation. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie will debut in theatres on Saturday. And today, its Hindi version will be released in theatres.

