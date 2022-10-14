SEXY pictures: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her toned body in bikini and bold outfits

Rashmika Mandanna in sexy bikini: In her goth bikini avatar, Rashmika shows off her perfect-fit body in a travel magazine photoshoot.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna has been much more shy, and reserved than many other actresses when it comes to dressing extravagantly. Every time she comes outside in provocative attire, she appears uneasy.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

But now, she has let go of her self-consciousness and changed into bikini that fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania has styled her for Travel + Leisure India magazine.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna demonstrated with her monokini appearance that all that glitters truly is gold, making her the golden girl of the moment.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna nails her daring appearance. The Goodbye actress nailed her bold bikini look, exuding confidence and sensuality.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Pushpa: The Rise actress Rashmika Mandanna changed into a bikini cowgirl, and everyone gasped for air. She looks perfect.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In a golden monokini, Rashmika Mandanna appears alluring and mesmerising. She accessorised the ensemble with a matching cloak and hat.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna popped it out and placed her palm on her butt to accentuate her amazing contours. Most of her communication came thought her eyes.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Rashmika recently appeared in the movie Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She made her Bollywood acting debut in the movie. Later, she will appear in Pushpa: The Rule by Allu Arjun, Mission Majnu by Sidharth Malhotra, and Aminal with Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read: Malaika Arora gets trolled for flaunting her toned legs in gym shorts-WATCH

Photo Courtesy: Instagram