Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Karwa Chauth with family-see pics

With her husband Vicky Kaushal and her in-laws, Katrina Kaif was spotted enjoying her first Karwa Chauth, and it appears like they had a wonderful time as a family.



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December last year, and the couple has been experiencing marital happiness like never before. Vicky and Katrina were spotted taking pictures with their family members in one of the pictures.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

On significant occasions, the two make time to be with their families frequently. And Katrina was spotted with Vicky and the family enjoying her first-ever Karwa Chauth.



Vicky and Katrina are always sure to celebrate any event. A required photo of the husband and wife was used to mark the Karwa Chauth.



As she prepared her puja thali, Katrina Kaif decked herself with a customary red sari, bangles, and sindoor on her forehead.



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were beaming as they posed for a photo in their cheerful home environment.

