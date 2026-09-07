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Telugu Bigg Boss: Kamali Star Amulya Gowda’s Surprise Visit With Vishnukant Leaves Fans Excited
Remember 'Kamali' actress Amulya Gowda from Kannada Bigg Boss Season 9? Well, she just popped into the Telugu Bigg Boss house! She made an appearance as her character 'Meena' along with her co-star from the Telugu serial 'Gundeninda Gudigantalu'.
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Image Credit : Satr Maa
Kamali in the Bigg Boss house!
Zee Kannada's 'Kamali' serial star Amulya Gowda just entered the Bigg Boss house. In a new promo video, we see Amulya looking totally amazed by the house's design and interiors.
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Image Credit : Satr Maa
Amulya was a contestant on Kannada Bigg Boss Season 9
Bigg Boss kicked off on September 6 in four South Indian languages, including Kannada. The Kannada version saw 12 celebrities and four commoners enter the house. Amulya Gowda herself was a popular contestant on Kannada Bigg Boss Season 9, where she stayed for over 100 days.
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Image Credit : Satr Maa
Amulya Gowda inside the Telugu Bigg Boss house
This time, Amulya Gowda entered the Telugu Bigg Boss house. But hold on, she's not a contestant! She just came to give viewers a tour with her co-star, Vishnukant, from the serial 'Gundeninda Gudigantalu'. They took a quick look around and then left.
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Image Credit : Satr Maa
Not a model house, it's the Bigg Boss house
The two actors entered in character as Meena and Balu from their serial 'Gundeninda Gudigantalu' to show the house to the audience. The bubbly Meena thought it was just a model house. She got a real shock when she found out it was the actual Bigg Boss house!
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Image Credit : Satr Maa
Strategy, games, and fights
'This is the Bigg Boss house! It's all about strategy, games, and fights. I didn't want to come, but you brought me here,' says Balu to Meena. He then urges her to leave before the doors close. Besides Kannada shows, actress Amulya Gowda is also busy with her Telugu serials.
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