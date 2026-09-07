1 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Who is this Kiran?

Kiran Shastri is originally from Bagalkot. He has won over the audience with his authentic North Karnataka 'Javari' style. His direct way of speaking, innocence, and unique personality were already a hit with viewers during the 'Agnipariksha' show. On the Bigg Boss stage, he seemed a bit nervous and even mentioned how his friends helped him make his videos. When Kichcha Sudeep asked if he would win, Kiran simply said that he has left it to the audience to decide.