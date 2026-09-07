Who Is Kiran Shastri? Know About Bigg Boss Kannada 13’s New Contestant
Bigg Boss Kannada, hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, has introduced several interesting contestants this season. Among them is North Karnataka’s Kiran Shastri, who gained attention through ‘Agnipariksha’ before entering the Bigg Boss house..
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Who is this Kiran?
Kiran Shastri is originally from Bagalkot. He has won over the audience with his authentic North Karnataka 'Javari' style. His direct way of speaking, innocence, and unique personality were already a hit with viewers during the 'Agnipariksha' show. On the Bigg Boss stage, he seemed a bit nervous and even mentioned how his friends helped him make his videos. When Kichcha Sudeep asked if he would win, Kiran simply said that he has left it to the audience to decide.
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Education at Siddaganga Math
It is said that Kiran Shastri completed his education at the well-known Sri Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru. His journey, from a small town in Bagalkot to the big stage of Bigg Boss, has really got the audience interested.
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Trouble as soon as he entered the house
Kiran Shastri's Bigg Boss journey kicked off with a bit of drama. On his first day, he got into a heated argument with fellow contestant Pratham Prasad. Apparently, the tiff started even before they entered the house, on the flight itself! His sharp way of talking and his behaviour on day one have already become a topic of discussion. This has made viewers even more eager to see what he does next.
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Kiran who tells the future by looking at the face?
Here's another interesting thing about Kiran Shastri: he is known for his ability to read faces and predict the future. Reports say this is also why he got the nickname 'Nimbe Shastri'. Even host Kichcha Sudeep gave him a special task on stage to predict the futures of the other contestants. This unique skill has definitely made him stand out.
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From 'Agnipariksha' to the Bigg Boss house
Before Bigg Boss Kannada 13, a show called 'Agnipariksha' was held to give common people a chance to enter the house. Kiran Shastri became a standout contestant there. Now, he has walked straight from that stage into the Bigg Boss house. Everyone is wondering how much he will entertain them with his rustic charm. Will this 'UK Huli' just be an entertainer, or will his blunt talk lead to more fights and make him a key player? We'll have to wait and watch.
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