    Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump in fringed gold gown at 'Dont Look Up' premiere [PHOTOS]

    First Published Dec 6, 2021, 1:31 PM IST
    Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence looked radiant as she showed off her baby bump at the world premiere of her new movie Don't Look Up. Check out all her photos right here.

    Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump in fringed gold gown at 'Dont Look Up' premiere [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence looked brilliant as she showcased her baby bump at the world premiere of her new movie Don't Look Up. The 31-year-old actress took to the red carpet earlier on Sunday in New York in a classic gold attire. The glittery outfit showed off her baby bump as she posed for the photos.

    Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump in fringed gold gown at 'Dont Look Up' premiere [PHOTOS] SCJ

    The Oscar-winning actress is expecting her first kid with her art gallery director, hubby Cooke Maroney. The pair had tied the knot back in October at 2019 in Rhode Island in front of Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone.  The actress was joined by co-star Leonardo DiCaprio on the red carpet at the Lincoln Center.

    Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump in fringed gold gown at 'Dont Look Up' premiere [PHOTOS] SCJ

    The film Don't Look Up focuses on Jennifer's and Leo's characters, who are two low-level astronomers. They have been tasked with going on a huge tour to make the mankind face dangers by a comet that could destroy planet Earth. Also read: Happy birthday Leonardo DiCaprio: 7 movies of the Oscar-winning star that are unmissable
     

    Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump in fringed gold gown at 'Dont Look Up' premiere [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Previously in an interview with Vanity Fair, the pregnant actress had revealed that how once she was flying from her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, to New York City with her brothers in September 2017, when one of the two engines had failed on a private jet. She had said that "I know, flying private, I deserve to die. My skeleton was all that was left in the seat. We were all just going to die", she said.

    Jennifer Lawrence flaunts baby bump in fringed gold gown at 'Dont Look Up' premiere [PHOTOS] SCJ

    To talk about Jennifer's movie Don't Look Up, it has been written and directed by Adam McKay and majorly focuses on two-level astronomers essayed by Lawrence and DiCaprio. 

    The actress had also said that she always wanted to keep her baby out of the media's eye. She had said that if she was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, oh my god, she was expecting a child, she would be like she would not be able to talk about the same. Every instinct in her body wanted to protect her. Also read: Does Leonardo DiCaprio have an Indian link? Find out here

