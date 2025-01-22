Akshaye Khanna's intense first look as Aurangzeb in Chhava stuns fans [PHOTO]

Akshaye Khanna's first look as Aurangzeb in Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhava' is out. The makers called Aurangzeb a 'cruel ruler,' which sparked controversy on social media. The film releases on February 14, 2025.

The first look of the villain from Vicky Kaushal starrer's upcoming film 'Chhava' has been revealed. Akshaye Khanna is playing the role of the villain, Aurangzeb, in the film. The makers shared his first posters on social media on Tuesday, which are being liked by the people. But while presenting them to the public, they wrote something in the caption, which people criticized.

Akshaye Khanna's First Look from 'Chhava'

The film's production company, Maddock Films, shared two posters of Akshaye Khanna on social media and wrote in the caption, "The new face of fear and terror. Presenting Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, the cruel ruler of the Mughal Empire. Chhava's trailer will be out tomorrow. The film will be released on February 14, 2025." Internet users are not liking this exaggerated introduction of Aurangzeb by the makers.

Comments on Maddock Films' Post

After seeing Maddock Films' post, an internet user wrote in the comment box, "Don't make him great in the name of balance, you and your director together." Another user commented, "They are talking like Aurangzeb was some great king. This is the problem with Bollywood. They always glorify the Mughals." One user wrote, "Extremely wrong caption."

What is the story of the film 'Chhava'?

'Chhava' is a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. This story is taken from the novel 'Chhava' by Marathi author Shivaji Sawant. Laxman Utekar has directed this film and written the story along with Rishi Virmani. The film's producer is Dinesh Vijan, who has produced it under his banner Maddock Films. Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna, actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neel Bhupalam, and Pradeep Rawat have also played important roles in this film. The film will be released worldwide on February 14, 2025.

