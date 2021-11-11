  • Facebook
    Happy birthday Leonardo DiCaprio: 7 movies of the Oscar-winning star that are unmissable

    Whether it was to play a specially-abled teenager in ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’ or portraying a wicked villain in ‘Django Unchained’, actor Leonardo DiCaprio has never failed to impress one with his acting skills. The multi-talented actor has also been donning the role of a producer and an environmentalist. On his 47th birthday, we bring you seven must watch films of Leonard that are a piece of perfection.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 12:31 PM IST
    Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the few actors who proudly boasts of a diverse career. Fondly called ‘Leo’ this actor had a humble start to his career as a supporting actor in ‘Growing Pains’, a sitcom that was released in 1985. His choice of playing unconventional characters has made him stand apart from others.

    Leo has had over 200 nominations in the ‘Best Actor’ category across various awards, including the prestigious Academy Awards wherein he has had seven nominations so far, and won one Oscar. Though these are some movies that we have listed of the actor, one can’t deny that every film of Leo is nothing short of being a masterpiece. As he celebrates his 47th birthday on Thursday i.e. November 11, we bring you some of the many marvellous films that Leo has entertained us all with, only to become a favourite of millions of people.

    Titanic: This movie featuring Leo and Kate Winslet in the lead roles is one of the finest films of the actor. His chemistry with Kate continues to be the favourite of many, even today. Directed by James Cameron, Titanic broke all box office records. The film also bagged at least 10 Oscars.

    The Aviator: Leo played the role of an aviation business tycoon in ‘The Aviator’ which again is one of the many blockbusters of his career. Based on the life of Howard Hughes, who was also a Hollywood director, the film was directed by Martin Scorsese. It was also Leo’s second nomination for the Academy Awards in the Best Actor category.

    ASLO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio expresses concern over Delhi pollution levels on Instagram

    The Departed: T Leo once again collaborated with Scorsese for ‘The Departed’. A crime thriller, Leo played an undercover cop in this movie. It had a great lineup of actors including Martin Sheen, Jack Nicholson, Alec Baldwin, Mark Wahlberg and Matt Damon. The third film of Scorsese and Leo together, ‘The Departed’ won an Oscar for the best film.

    Inception: A mind-boggling sci-fi film of Christopher Nolan, ‘Inception’ has gone down as one of the best and critical works of both Leo and Nolan. In this film where he played the role of a thief, Leo is roped in to plant an idea in the mid of a company’s CEO using his dream-sharing device.

    Django Unchained: Mostly seen as the lead actor in most of his films, ‘Django Unchained’ saw Leo as the bad boy. He played the character of ‘Calvin Candie’ a sadist white slave owner. Fun fact, one of the stills of Leo from this film that was set in pre-Civil War America, can be seen as an image for several memes even today.

    ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

    The Wolf of Wall Street: Scorsese and Leo returned once again to work together for ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. Released in the year 2013, the film shows the real story of Jordan Belfort, a disgraced stockbroker of Wall Street who build his empire by hoodwinking people. Fans of Leo expected the actor to get an Oscar for this marvellous film but were left disappointed yet again.

    The Relevant: With ‘The Relevant’, Leo had his sixth nomination in the Oscars. This film broke his long wait for an Oscar as he finally did win an Academy Award for ‘The Relevant’. Leo’s Oscar speech and the moment when he walked up to the stage to grab his Oscar continues to be the best moment for all the Leo fans to date. Directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, this film won two more Oscars for direction and cinematography.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 12:32 PM IST
