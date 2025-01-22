Justin Bieber UNFOLLOWS wife Hailey Bieber? Here's what we know

Justin Bieber has sparked concerns about his marriage to Hailey Bieber after unfollowing her on Instagram. Despite welcoming their first child last summer, the couple faces split rumors. Hailey, who still follows Justin, addressed online scrutiny with a cryptic post, fueling fan speculation

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 10:27 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 10:27 AM IST

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has raised concerns among fans about his marriage to Hailey Bieber after unfollowing her on Instagram, as reported by Mirror.co.uk. Despite the couple welcoming their first child, Jack Blues, last summer, rumors of a potential split have been circulating for months. A search for Hailey’s account under Justin’s following list reportedly shows "no users found," while Hailey, 28, continues to follow her husband

article_image2

Social media users speculated about the state of their relationship, with some expressing confusion over Justin's action. Fans commented that the move seemed unexpected, given that Justin had recently posted a heartfelt message about Hailey. Others suggested the unfollowing might have been a mistake, given that he continues to follow Hailey’s beauty brand, Rhode Beauty

article_image3

Justin's Instagram activity has included unfollowing several people close to him, such as his father-in-law Stephen Baldwin, singer Usher, former manager Scooter Braun, and best man Ryan Good. These actions have added to fans’ speculation about his current state of mind and relationships

article_image4

Hailey recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram, possibly addressing online scrutiny. In the post, she referenced feeling frustrated with certain situations, sharing a video clip where the content creator discussed how life choices can lead to unfavorable circumstances. Fans interpreted this as a response to ongoing rumors and social media chatter surrounding her personal life

