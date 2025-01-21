Ayushmann Khurrana wishes wife Tahira Kashyap on her birthday; post goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated wife Tahira Kashyap’s 42nd birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a romantic monochrome photo. The couple, married since 2008, shares two kids. Tahira recently debuted as a director, while Ayushmann is busy with upcoming films, Thama and a Karan Johar-backed thriller

First Published Jan 21, 2025, 6:06 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap, turned 42 today, January 21, 2025. To celebrate the special occasion, Ayushmann shared a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram. He posted a romantic black-and-white photograph of the two, where he is seen gazing lovingly at Tahira as she looks away while walking.

In another post, Ayushmann reflected on their journey from young love to marriage. He shared a nostalgic note capturing the essence of their relationship, referencing how their love evolved over the years.

In the caption accompanying the post, the Bala actor mentioned that it was Tahira’s birthday, tagging her account and expressing his love in a simple yet touching manner.

Fans and celebrities quickly flooded the comments section with reactions. Singer Harshdeep Kaur expressed her admiration for the post, calling it adorable. Actor Rajkummar Rao extended his wishes to Tahira, and actress Malavika Mohanan found the photograph endearing and commented on its charm.

Tahira and Ayushmann tied the knot in 2008 after a relationship that lasted nearly seven years. The couple is parents to two children: their son, Virajveer, born in 2012, and their daughter, Varushka, born in 2014.

On the professional front, Ayushmann is currently filming Thama, a movie described as a “bloody love story.” Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya fame, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is scheduled for a Diwali 2025 release.

In addition, Ayushmann is also working on an untitled action thriller produced by Karan Johar, alongside actress Sara Ali Khan. The film, written and directed by Aakash Kaushik, is yet to have an official release date.

Meanwhile, Tahira made her directorial debut with the 2024 comedy-drama film Sharmajee Ki Beti. Starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, Pravin Dabas, and Sharib Hashmi, the film is currently available for streaming on an OTT platform.

