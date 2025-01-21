Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

The seven islands of Devbhumi Dwarka district are now entirely encroachment-free, with 36 illegal structures removed in a large-scale operation. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi shared striking before-and-after visuals, highlighting the success of the campaign. The initiative aims to protect cultural heritage, bolster maritime security, and ensure ecological preservation. While widely praised, the operation has sparked some concerns among locals about its implementation. This milestone marks a significant step in safeguarding Gujarat’s coastal treasures.