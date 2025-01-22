Karnataka police detain 5 for brutal slaughter of pregnant cow, calf in Uttara Kannada

Uttara Kannada police detained five individuals for questioning in the brutal slaughter of a pregnant cow and its calf in Salkod village. The crime involved beheading, mutilation, and removal of body parts. Authorities have identified ten suspects and intensified efforts to apprehend the main culprits.

Uttara Kannada police detained five individuals on Tuesday in connection with the brutal killing of a pregnant cow and its unborn calf in Salkod village. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has shocked the local community and sparked a wide-scale investigation. According to officials, the suspects have been linked to cattle trafficking activities in recent years. However, the police clarified that the individuals are being questioned, and no formal arrests have been made so far.

The pregnant cow, which belonged to a local farmer named Krishna Achari, was reportedly grazing in the forest when the tragic event unfolded. The culpritts beheaded the cow, mutilated its calf, and removed its legs. The cow’s body was taken away, leaving behind only the severed head, legs, and the calf’s remains.



Achari made the gruesome discovery on Monday when he went searching for the cow. The horrifying crime scene has left residents in shock, and police are investigating a potential communal angle to the incident.

Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Narayana, who is leading the investigation, revealed that ten suspects have been identified so far. "We have taken five individuals into custody for questioning and formed six special teams to track down the main culprits, who are currently absconding," SP Narayana said.

The incident occurred in a remote forest area with no CCTV coverage, complicating the investigation. Authorities are monitoring suspicious movements in the region and working with residents and the forest department to gather evidence.

Over the past five years, Uttara Kannada police have registered 138 cases against individuals involved in cattle smuggling, rescuing 866 animals. Additionally, 23 cases of cattle theft have been recorded, leading to the rescue of 34 animals. In total, 467 suspects have been apprehended for cattle-related offences in the district.

To curb such incidents, authorities have tightened patrols and established checkpoints to prevent illegal cattle trafficking. Senior police officials, including IGP Amit Singh, SP Narayan M, and Additional SP Jagadeesh, have inspected the crime scene. SP Narayana described the act as “gruesome” and assured the public that every effort is being made to catch the offenders.



A case has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and investigations are ongoing. The local community, shocked by the brutality of the crime, is demanding swift action against those responsible.

This case adds to a series of recent attacks on cows in Karnataka. In Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, the udders of three cows were severed, while in Mysuru’s temple town of Nanjangud, a cow’s tail was injured. The Uttara Kannada case has reignited concerns over cattle trafficking and animal cruelty, highlighting the need for stronger measures to protect animals and ensure justice for victims of such heinous crimes.

