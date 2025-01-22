Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly throws surprise party for him, Bigg Boss 18 contestants reunites [Watch]

Bigg Boss 18 has wrapped up with Karan Veer Mehra emerging as the winner, while Vivian Dsena secured the first runner-up spot. The competition between the two stars was fierce, but Karan won the trophy after a live voting session where fans rallied behind him. Despite not winning, Vivian's journey on the show was nothing short of impressive, earning him a lot of respect and admiration from fans and fellow contestants alike.

To celebrate his achievement, Vivian's wife, Nouran Aly, threw a surprise success party for him. The event was a mini Bigg Boss 18 reunion, with many of the show's contestants in attendance. Vivian, who was unaware of the party beforehand, expressed his surprise and gratitude in a heartfelt video shared on social media. The party saw a strong turnout of stars, including Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, and Chaahat Pandey, who had often been at odds with Vivian on the show but was still invited by Nouran.

Vivian and Nouran warmly welcomed the guests, and the evening was filled with joy, laughter, and even a cake-cutting ceremony in front of the media. Their 2-year-old daughter also joined in the celebration, adding a special touch to the evening. However, some notable absentees included Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, and several other contestants like Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, and Rajat Dalal.

While Vivian was celebrating, Karan Veer Mehra was seen visiting the T-Series office, with reports hinting that a music video is in the works for the winner. Karan also had a catch-up with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who had previously stirred up controversy by accusing the media of being biased towards Karan during the show.

