Sky Force: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya in Delhi to host screening for NCC cadets (VIDEO)

Sky Force producers held a special screening of the upcoming film for NCC cadets in Delhi. Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Dinesh Vijan, and Amar Kaushik all attended the event.

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya in Delhi to host screening for NCC cadets (VIDEO) RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 9:40 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 9:40 AM IST

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, who will play Air Force officers in the upcoming film Sky Force, sponsored a screening for NCC cadets in Delhi. Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, both film producers, also attended the occasion.

The filmmakers posted a video on Instagram of Akshay, Veer, Amar Kaushik, and Dinesh Vijan chatting with the NCC cadets following the screening. The young branch of the Indian Armed Forces brought their enthusiasm to the screening as they provided comments. The clip showed the cadets becoming emotional after watching the film.

Following the screening, the Sky Force crew had an interactive session with the cadets, discussing their training experiences, the film's premise, and more. Akshay and Veer added a fun aspect to the occasion by singing a song from the film for the cadets.

Veer's Bollywood debut, Sky Force, stars Sara Ali Khan as the late soldier's widow. It is based on the actual narrative of Squadron Leader Devayya and other Indian Air Force men who participated in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan conflict. Abhishek Anil Kapur directed the film, which was produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. It will be released on January 24 as part of the massive Republic Day celebrations. 

