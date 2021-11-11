Does Leonardo DiCaprio have an Indian link? Find out here

The Academy Award winner, Leonardo DiCaprio, needs no introduction. He is one of the most loved actors across the globe who has delivered several blockbusters with his charismatic performances on the screen. This global actor also has an Indian connection that is rather unknown about him. Continue reading to find out the connection.

As Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his 47th birthday on Thursday, November 11, the actor who also dons the hat of a producer and an environmentalist, has been bombarded with wishes from his fans on social media. Leo, as he is fondly called by his family of fans, has in fact have an Indian connection that is not known to many.

Born in Los Angeles as Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio in 1974, Leo’s stepmother Peggy Ann Farrar, is an Amritdhari Sikh. Farrar sports all the five Ks – Kesh, Kara, Kanga, Kachera, and Kirpan. As per media reports, Leo’s stepmother adopted Sikhism years ago. However, her total devotion appeared in the early 2010s.

Leo shares a cordial relation with Farrar who has been a part of the actor’s growing up years. She married Leo’s father, George DiCaprio, in the year 1995 when Leo was 21 years old. Leo’s biological mother, Iremelin Indenbirken parted ways with his father when Leo was only a year old. Farrar who has made several appearances in the traditional Sikh attire was also a part of the premiere of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, a 2019 film that featured Leo alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Interestingly, there is only one Indian actor who has worked with Leo on a film, which adds up to another little Indian connection that the actor has. Bollywood’s Big B, Amitabh Bachchan was seen with Leo in the popular film ‘ The Great Gatsby’.

This romantic drama film of the year 2013, saw Bachchan in a short role. Bachchan essayed the character of a gambler, Meyer Wolfsheim, in the film. Directed by Buz Luhrmann, this film was special to Indian audiences as it provided them with a chance to see both Leo and Big B share the screen space. Though the movie received mixed reviews, it turned out to be a commercial success, making more than $350 million.