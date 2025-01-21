Chinese supermarket plays Dr. Rajkumar's iconic Kannada song; viral video delights fans (WATCH)

A video of Dr. Rajkumar’s iconic Kannada song “Naavaduva Nudiye” playing in a Chinese supermarket has gone viral, delighting fans worldwide. Shared on Instagram, the clip highlights the global appeal of Karnataka’s cultural icon, whose legacy continues to inspire across generations and borders.

Chinese supermarket plays Dr. Rajkumar's iconic Kannada song; viral video delights fans (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 4:10 PM IST

Dr Rajkumar’s enduring popularity continues to amaze fans across the globe. Known as the cultural icon of Karnataka, the legendary actor and singer’s influence has now reached unexpected corners of the world, including China.  

A video of Dr Rajkumar’s iconic song, “Naavaduva Nudiye Kannada Nudi” from the classic film Gandhada Gudi, being played at a Chinese supermarket has taken social media by storm. The clip, shared on Instagram by a page named "Couple of Karnataka," has garnered over 75,000 views and 10,000 likes within a day.  

The song, a tribute to the pride of Kannada and cherished for its cultural significance, delighted a couple from Karnataka who happened to hear it during their visit to the supermarket. Intrigued by the unexpected choice of music, they inquired with the staff and learned that the song was playing due to a technical glitch.  

Despite the unintentional play, the moment has become a source of pride for fans of Dr. Rajkumar. Social media users were quick to express their admiration, with one commenting, "While it is rare to hear Kannada songs in Chennai, it’s amazing to hear one in China. This shows how Dr. Rajkumar’s universal appeal transcends boundaries." Another fan remarked, "This song is timeless and suits every situation. More of Dr. Rajkumar’s songs should be played internationally."  

Dr. Rajkumar, fondly known as "Annavru," remains a revered figure in Karnataka. Born as Singanallur Puttaswamayya Muthuraj on April 24, 1929, he rose to become the face of Kannada cinema with a career spanning over five decades and more than 200 films.  

Known for his versatility, Dr. Rajkumar portrayed diverse roles ranging from mythological characters to socially relevant figures. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, his contributions to Kannada culture are immeasurable. His soulful devotional songs continue to inspire millions even today.  

