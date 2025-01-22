Lifestyle

Wamiqa Gabbi's 8 Trendy and Traditional Saree Styles

Pastel Sarees for Brown Eyes

Pastel shades look beautiful on women with brown eyes. Like Wamiqa, add a light-shaded saree with stone embellishments to your wardrobe.

Dark Blue Saree with Bralette Blouse

A dark blue saree looks gorgeous on fair skin. Emulate Wamiqa's bold look by pairing a heavily embellished saree with a bralette blouse.

Orange Georgette Saree with Threadwork

Wamiqa's beauty shines in this orange georgette saree with heavy threadwork, paired with a V-neck blouse.

Black Printed Saree

Wamiqa styles a simple black printed saree with a strappy blouse. Elevate a simple saree with a deep-neck blouse and minimal makeup.

White Chiffon Saree with Lace Border

Wamiqa looks elegant in a white chiffon saree with a lace border. This style is perfect for office wear.

Onion Pink Silk Saree

Wamiqa exudes a simple and sober look in this onion pink silk saree, suitable for any occasion. Perfect for a touch of tradition abroad.

How soaked fenugreek seeds boost your health: 5 Key benefits

Sania Mirza NET worth: Know her brand endorsement earnings and more

Baba Ramdev's top 6 remedies for instant constipation relief

Baba Ramdev's diet plan for healthy living; Check HERE