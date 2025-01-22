Lifestyle
Pastel shades look beautiful on women with brown eyes. Like Wamiqa, add a light-shaded saree with stone embellishments to your wardrobe.
A dark blue saree looks gorgeous on fair skin. Emulate Wamiqa's bold look by pairing a heavily embellished saree with a bralette blouse.
Wamiqa's beauty shines in this orange georgette saree with heavy threadwork, paired with a V-neck blouse.
Wamiqa styles a simple black printed saree with a strappy blouse. Elevate a simple saree with a deep-neck blouse and minimal makeup.
Wamiqa looks elegant in a white chiffon saree with a lace border. This style is perfect for office wear.
Wamiqa exudes a simple and sober look in this onion pink silk saree, suitable for any occasion. Perfect for a touch of tradition abroad.
