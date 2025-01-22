GOOD News for Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL users: Rs 20 SIM Activation TRAI New Rule

The minimum recharge amount to keep SIM cards active in India has been reduced to ₹20. If users maintain a ₹20 balance in their account, the SIM card will be deactivated after 90 days. After deactivation, ₹20 will be automatically deducted, extending the validity for 30 days.

To maintain an active SIM card, telecom users previously had to recharge with a minimum plan costing around ₹199 for 28 days. This rule has now been modified, providing significant relief to consumers. TRAI's announcement has brought joy to millions.

This change allows uninterrupted SIM card validity for an extended period. However, certain conditions still apply. TRAI's newly implemented automatic number retention scheme applies to all telecom companies, including Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL.

Telecom companies can then reassign the deactivated number to another user. To prevent this, users need to maintain a balance of only ₹20 in their accounts.

This process can continue as long as there are sufficient funds in the account. With this arrangement, users can keep their secondary or rarely used SIM cards active at a minimal monthly cost of ₹20.

Although this rule was introduced by TRAI in 2013, its implementation by telecom operators remained inconsistent until recently. Operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi have now updated their terms and conditions to comply with this order. This announcement from TRAI has become good news for the people.

