Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor hires Ronit Roy's security agency for protection; Read on

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during an attempted robbery at his Bandra home, sparking major security concerns. Following surgery for severe injuries, Saif has hired Ronit Roy's Ace Security for protection. Mumbai Police swiftly arrested the attacker after an extensive manhunt

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 10:12 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 10:12 AM IST

After being stabbed during an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence, Saif Ali Khan and his family have taken steps to bolster their security. The actor has hired Ronit Roy’s Ace Security and Protection, also known as AceSquad Security LLP, for his protection. This agency has previously handled the safety of prominent Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan

article_image2

Ronit Roy was actively involved in ensuring Saif’s safety after the incident. He was seen coordinating with police officials outside Saif’s Bandra home and was also spotted at Lilavati Hospital while Saif was undergoing surgery. A day later, Roy was seen near Satguru Sharan Apartments, taking additional steps to oversee security arrangements

article_image3

The attack occurred on January 16 at around 2 AM when Saif Ali Khan intervened after hearing noises and finding that one of his female employees was being assaulted in his son Jeh’s room. During the altercation, the intruder stabbed Saif six times, causing severe injuries, including two deep wounds and a piece of the knife lodging near his spine. Saif underwent surgery to prevent complications from spinal fluid leakage

article_image4

Mumbai Police launched an extensive operation involving over 100 officials and 10 teams to apprehend the culprit. The main accused, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, who had assumed the alias Vijay Das in India, was arrested in Thane three days after the attack

