Janmashtami 2026 brings back memories of the TV actors who made Lord Krishna unforgettable. From Nitish Bharadwaj and Saurabh Raaj Jain to Sumedh Mudgalkar, revisit the iconic portrayals that won millions of hearts.

For many Indians, Lord Krishna’s image is closely connected to the actors who played him on television. Over the years, several performers have brought different shades of Krishna to the screen, from his playful childhood to his wise and divine side. This Janmashtami, let’s revisit some of the most memorable TV Krishnas.

Nitish Bharadwaj – Mahabharat

Nitish Bharadwaj remains one of the first names that comes to mind when we talk about Krishna on Indian television. He played the character in BR Chopra’s iconic Mahabharat, which aired from 1988 to 1990.

Bharadwaj’s calm personality, gentle smile and powerful dialogue delivery made his Krishna unforgettable. Interestingly, he initially wanted to play Abhimanyu and was not keen on taking up the role of Krishna. However, the character went on to become one of the biggest highlights of his career.

Sarvadaman D. Banerjee And Swwapnil Joshi – Shri Krishna

Ramanand Sagar’s Shri Krishna gave viewers two memorable faces of the deity. Sarvadaman D. Banerjee played the adult Krishna, while Swwapnil Joshi portrayed his younger version.

Banerjee brought a peaceful and spiritual quality to the role, while Joshi’s innocent and mischievous portrayal made young Krishna particularly loved by audiences. Joshi was reportedly only around 15-16 when he took on the role.

Saurabh Raaj Jain – Mahabharat

When Mahabharat returned to television in 2013, Saurabh Raaj Jain stepped into the iconic role. His Krishna was composed, intelligent and authoritative, especially during scenes involving the Kurukshetra war and Krishna’s teachings.

His deep voice and dignified performance helped him create a distinct identity as Krishna for a new generation.

Sumedh Mudgalkar – RadhaKrishn

Sumedh Mudgalkar gave Krishna a younger and more contemporary appeal in RadhaKrishn. The 2018 show focused heavily on the relationship between Radha and Krishna, allowing Mudgalkar to explore both Krishna’s playful side and his wisdom.

His portrayal quickly became popular with younger viewers and made him one of the most recognisable modern-day TV Krishnas.

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sumedh Mudgalkar, each actor has given audiences a different version of Krishna, but their performances continue to hold a special place in Indian television nostalgia.