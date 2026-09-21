Kartik Aaryan and other celebrities arrive in Gujarat for the 72nd National Film Awards. He expressed excitement for his first win for 'Chandu Champion' after visiting the Statue of Unity. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards.

Indian celebrities have started arriving in Gujarat to attend the 72nd National Film Awards. From Kartik Aaryan to music composer GV Prakash Kumar, the celebs have expressed their excitement for the National Film Awards, which are taking place in Gujarat for the first time.

Kartik Aaryan on Receiving His First National Award

Kartik Aaryan visited the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and expressed his excitement about receiving his first National Award on Tuesday. While addressing the gathering, Kartik Aaryan said, "I have received my first National Award for Chandu Champion. I am truly, incredibly happy—my entire family is overjoyed, and our whole team is thrilled. Reflecting on the journey we began with Chandu Champion and the way this film inspires so many people—especially regarding the Paralympians—I can only express my gratitude to the jury and the entire audience across India for choosing us."

Meanwhile, a day before the 72nd National Film Awards Ceremony in Gujarat, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan took some time to explore the state, visiting the iconic Statue of Unity and indulging in traditional Gujarati delicacies such as theplas. The actor's visit comes ahead of the prestigious National Film Awards ceremony, where he is all set to receive his first-ever National Film Award for his outstanding performance in ‘Chandu Champion’. President Droupadi Murmu will honour him with the prestigious award. Kartik’s parents have also arrived in the town to be with him on his special day.

GV Prakash Kumar Arrives for Third Win

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar also arrived in Vadodara to recieve his National Award in Gujarat. While talking to the media, GV Prakash Kumar said, "This is the first time I'm coming to the city. I'm very excited to see the Statue of Unity, and this is my third national film award of all time. So I'm very, very happy to receive it."

About the 72nd National Film Awards

Meanwhile, the stage is set for one of the notable evenings of Indian cinema with the 72nd edition of the National Awards set to take place at Kevadia in Gujarat on Tuesday. Instituted in 1954, the National Awards are among the most prestigious honours of Indian cinema, which recognise excellence across Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Writing on Cinema and include a wide range of languages, regions and forms of filmmaking. President Droupadi Murmu will present the prestigious awards for the outstanding achievements in Indian cinema for 2024.

Kevadia is famous for the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the world’s tallest statue, the ‘Statue of Unity’, to the nation on October 31, 2018. (ANI)