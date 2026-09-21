Ahead of the 72nd National Film Awards, Kartik Aaryan visited Gujarat's Statue of Unity. He is set to receive his first National Award for Best Actor for his role in 'Chandu Champion', an honour he shares with veteran actor Mammootty.

A day before the 72nd National Film Awards Ceremony in Gujarat, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan took some time to explore the state, visiting the iconic Statue of Unity and indulging in traditional Gujarati delicacies such as theplas. The actor's visit comes ahead of the prestigious National Film Awards ceremony, where he is all set to receive his first-ever National Film Award for his outstanding performance in ‘Chandu Champion’. President Droupadi Murmu will honour him with the prestigious award.

Kartik’s parents have also arrived in the town to be with him on his special day. On Monday night, Kartik shared adorable pictures from his visit to the monumental statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the key leaders of India’s independence movement and the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He also shared a plate loaded with delicious theplas. While sharing the post on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "A legacy larger than life." View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan on Winning First National Award

Kartik shares the Best Actor award with legendary actor Mammootty, who won the honour for his performance in the Malayalam horror-thriller film 'Bramayugam'. Reacting to the achievement on Instagram, Kartik earlier wrote, “Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful..Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion."

The 72nd National Awards are set to take place in Gujarat on Tuesday. (ANI)