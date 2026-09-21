The 72nd National Awards will be held in Kevadia, Gujarat. Anant Nag will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. 'Article 370' won Best Feature Film, with Yami Gautam bagging Best Actress. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan share the Best Actor award.

The stage is set for one of the notable evenings of Indian cinema with the 72nd edition of the National Awards set to take place at Kevadia in Gujarat on Tuesday. Instituted in 1954, the National Awards are among the most prestigious honours of Indian cinema, which recognise excellence across Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Writing on Cinema and include a wide range of languages, regions and forms of filmmaking.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the prestigious awards for the outstanding achievements in Indian cinema for 2024. Kevadia is famous for the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the world’s tallest statue, the ‘Statue of Unity’, to the nation on October 31, 2018.

The venue of the awards ceremony is ready for the event dedicated to Indian cinema. A large maroon stage backdrop prominently displays '72nd National Film Awards 2024.'

Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Anant Nag

At the 72nd National Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be presented to veteran actor Anant Nag in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. The President of India will confer the prestigious honour upon him at the ceremony.

With a career spanning over five decades, Anant Nag has made an enduring contribution to Kannada and Indian cinema through his diverse body of work. The honour celebrates his remarkable artistic journey and lasting contribution to the rich legacy of Indian cinema.

Major Award Winners Announced

Yami Gautam-starrer ‘Article 370’ has bagged the Best Feature Film, while ‘Bhangaar’ has been selected as the Best Non-Feature Film and ‘Ram-Nami’ as the Best Documentary. In the acting categories, Mammootty for 'Bramayugam' and Kartik Aaryan for 'Chandu Champion' have been selected for Best Actor in a Leading Role, while Yami Gautam will receive the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Article 370.

Randeep Hooda has been selected for the Best Debut Director award for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. Films including 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'Amaran', 'Pushpa: The Rule', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Stree 2' will also receive honours in various categories.

Direction and Regional Film Honours

Rajkumar Periasamy was honoured with the Best Director award for Amaran. Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao and directed by Tushar Hiranandani, was named Best Hindi Film, while Mithya won Best Kannada Film.

Technical Excellence Recognised

Technical honours included Shashwat Sachdev for Best Music Direction (Songs) for Article 370, G.V. Prakash Kumar for Best Background Score for Amaran, Manas Choudhary for Best Sound Design (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3), R. Kalaivannan for Best Editing (Amaran), and Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma for Best Costume Design (Pushpa 2: The Rule).

Best Writing on Cinema

In the Best Writing on Cinema category, Sanjeev Shrivastava has been announced as the winner of the Best Film Critic award. The Best Book on Cinema award will be given to ‘Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva matthu Rajakeeya’ (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema) written by Dr Pradeep Kenchanuru and published by Mirror Pusthaka.

The awards were announced by Jayaraj, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Aseem Sinha, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury, A Chandrasekhar, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury, in the presence of Dr Ajay Nagabhushan MN, Joint Secretary (Films) and Dhirendra Ojha, Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau (PIB).

National Awards Venture Beyond Delhi

The 72nd National Film Awards also mark a new chapter in the celebration of Indian cinema. The ceremony is being organised at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, taking the National Film Awards beyond the National Capital.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to take the celebration of the National Film Awards to different parts of the country in the coming years. The initiative will bring the celebration of Indian cinema closer to different regions and showcase the country's rich cultural and cinematic diversity.

With preparations in place and the stage set, all attention is now focused on the 72nd National Awards, where filmmakers, actors, technicians and other members of the Indian film fraternity will gather to celebrate the achievements of Indian cinema. (ANI)