Janhvi Kapoor's no-makeup look goes viral; sets internet on fire with her latest video from her vacay

Janhvi Kapoor recently visited Ooty, and the actress shared photos and video from her vacation on Instagram.



Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, is known for keeping her fans up to speed on her travels via social media.

Janhvi has now joined the bandwagon, revealing on her Instagram account that she is now enjoying the beauty of Tamil Nadu with her buddy Orhan Awatramani.



Janhvi shared a series of photos and videos in which she can be seen having a good time while participating in adventure sports and admiring the beauty of tea gardens.



The actress shared a video of herself enjoying fun in Ooty on Instagram. Janhvi is having a terrific day, from zip-lining with her pal Orhan to dancing ecstatically in the beautiful setting. 'Ooty diary,' she captioned the video.

Janhvi shared some selfies where she has seen with no makeup. She captured our hearts with her selfie collage. Her beautiful, bouncing hair nicely framed her face.

During the golden hour, her face, with no makeup, appeared ethereal and had us completely enchanted.

During the golden hour, her face, with no makeup, appeared ethereal and had us completely enchanted.

Janhvi had a cute, brief, but suitable caption to go with the college. She just used the emoji of a blazing heart. Yes, Janhvi, you are aware of your effect on us. Set our hearts ablaze!