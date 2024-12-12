Lifestyle
Try a fishtail braid instead of going to the salon. Create a French braid from the front, giving a side-swept look, and then braid the rest of the hair.
A low wavy ponytail is perfect for a simple and classy look with a lehenga or saree. If your hair is short, use extensions. You can create this in 15-20 minutes.
Create a sleek ponytail like Sreeleela for a gorgeous look with a Western dress. Give your hair a bouncy look, tie it in a ponytail, straighten it, and style with bangs.
If you're looking for an open hairstyle, go for bouncy wavy curls. You can try this with both middle and side parts.
Many women think ponytails are only for casual looks, but that's not true. Try a wavy high ponytail with a suit, saree, or skirt. It will look beautiful.
Sreeleela paired a plain saree with a minimalist messy low ponytail. The front hair is slightly lifted, and she also has face-framing strands.
Pair a puff with a simple braid with shirts and V-neck outfits. It looks classy, boosts confidence, and is easy to create.
Why eating ghee is trending among celebrities: 7 Amazing benefit
Wives, avoid THESE 5 behaviors for a stronger relationship
(PHOTOS) Sai Pallavi's 8 elegant saree looks for every occasion
(PHOTOS) Sunny Leone's stunning saree looks for parties and weddings