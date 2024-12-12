SHOCKING! When Abhishek Bachchan once insulted Aishwarya Rai in font of public

Abhishek Bachchan once publicly displayed anger towards his wife, Aishwarya Rai, causing her embarrassment. Read on for more details.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 2:09 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

It's never easy to be in the limelight all the time, and being a member of one of the industry's most recognised families makes it even tougher. Abhishek Bachchan, a talented actor, is frequently rated behind his father, Amitabh Bachchan, mother, Jaya Bachchan, and wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in popularity.

While Aishwarya and Abhishek remain an ideal pair, they have hinted at the difficulties in their marriage on several occasions.

Abhishek has spoken openly about his successes and mistakes, even admitting that it is never good to be asked to shift out from the middle of the image and stand to the side. Something similar occurred during Sarabjit's debut.

Aishwarya Rai attended the premiere alongside her husband, Abhishek, and her in-laws. Aishwarya's parents also attended the ceremony. After posing for the camera, as the rest of the family went on, Aishwarya took Abhishek's hand and led him to the middle to be photographed. While Aishwarya smiled, Abhishek was not shy and appeared to be busy with another idea.

However, as photographers began chanting 'Aishwarya' 'Aishwarya', Abhishek furiously said 'Inka lo' and shrugged her off.

Aishwarya was obviously uncomfortable, but she tried to mask it behind an even larger grin. Abhishek did not return to pose again, but Aishwarya did and then walked away.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have enjoyed a fairytale wedding and a blissful married life thus far. The couple has consistently given us big relationship goals. "I was filming in New York for a movie. And I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and hope, 'One day, wouldn't it be lovely if I was married to her. Years later, we attended the premiere of Guru.

After the premiere, we returned to the hotel. So I took her to the same balcony and asked her to marry me," Abhishek Bachchan said in a previous interview.

