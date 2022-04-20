Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nimrat Kaur’s massive physical transformation will leave you impressed; see pics

    First Published Apr 20, 2022, 2:37 PM IST

    Nimrat Kaur had gained 15 kilograms for her role in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi. She had to undergo massive physical transformation to let go of those extra kilos and her journey to fit will leave you impressed.

    Image: Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

    When Nimrat Kaur bagged the role of ‘Vimla Devi’, she needs she will have to take on some challenges. At first, it was about gaining some kilograms and then later about losing it to become fit again. The actress had gained 15 kilograms of weight for her character in Dasvi, a film that also star stars Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Weeks after the film’s release, Nimrat has opened up about her weight gain and the physical transformation she underwent to get back in shape.

    Image: Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

    Taking to her Instagram handle, Nimrat Kaur shared a before and after image of hers, wearing the same athleisure. The photograph shows the drastic change that Nimrat underwent to lose those extra 15 kilograms of weight she had to put on for the film.

    ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Dasvi' poster out; proud dad Amitabh Bachchan reshares on Twitter

    The left photo of Nimrat Kaur shows her from the time she gained 15 kilograms while the one is right after she had lost the weight. This photograph was followed by a couple of more images that narrated her entire journey of weight gain and weight loss as she captioned the post saying: “Weigh on it…Swipe left for my thousand words this picture won’t speak." To see her post, click here.

    Image: Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

    In the long note that Nimrat Kaur penned on her weight gain/weight loss journey, she highlighted how people around her were reacting to her eating habits while she was trying to gain weight for the film. "In the age of heightened expectations regarding what we 'should' look like, at all times --gender, age and profession no bar, I'm sharing a small chapter from my life that brought with it learnings that shall last a lifetime," she wrote in the post.

    Image: Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

    Nimrat Kaur further added in her post how people would come with their unsolicited advice, crack un-called jokes or even pass snide remarks at her for what she was eating.

    ALSO READ: Dasvi trailer makes Amitabh Bachchan declare Abhishek Bachchan as his ‘heir’

    Image: Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

    She then writes in the post: “This entire exercise taught me as a girl and an actor both, how non-negotiable it is for each of us simply mind our own business. Having completed the circle of this journey and back to physically being me, today in the truest sense I've learnt how not to let an outside perspective decide my relationship with me."

    Image: Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

    The actress concluded her post by mentioning how people need to be more sensitive, empathetic and mindful toward others. “Be kind. Be sensitive. Be grateful. Don't make someone's day worse if you can't make it better. Be responsible. Make only your mind and body your business. No one else's," she concluded.

