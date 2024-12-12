'Let men suffer...': Outrage erupts as old video of MP Renuka Chowdhury surfaces amid Atul Subhash's case

A viral 2006 video of Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury, where she says "Let men suffer" in response to concerns about the misuse of domestic violence laws, has sparked outrage. The controversy follows the suicide of techie Atul Subhash, who alleged harassment by his wife, highlighting concerns about men's rights and judicial fairness.

A controversial video of Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage on social media. The video, recorded in 2006 when Chowdhury was the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, features her response to questions about the Domestic Violence Act and its potential misuse. Her remark, "Let men suffer," has drawn strong reactions, particularly in the wake of the suicide of techie Atul Subhash, who alleged harassment by his wife.

In the video, Chowdhury is asked about criticism surrounding the Domestic Violence Act, specifically concerns over its misuse against men. Her response dismissed these worries, claiming that such instances were likely very rare. She argued that laws should aim to set a societal direction, focusing on protecting women who face domestic abuse. "Because of a minute percentage of people who misappropriate an act, are you saying I should not bring an act?" she said at the time.



When pressed about whether men should suffer before the law changes, Chowdhury responded, "That's not a bad idea except I pity men." She further added that any law aimed at protecting women is better than no law at all.

This statement, now resurfacing online, has fueled an intense debate about men's rights, the judicial system, and the protection of individuals from misuse of laws. Atul Subhash, an AI engineer from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide earlier this month, leaving behind a 24-page note accusing his wife, Nikita Singhania, of harassment. Subhash claimed she demanded a large sum of maintenance and used their child in family court proceedings. In a video message before his death, Subhash criticized the Indian judicial system and expressed his distress over the treatment of men in such cases.

Social media users have been quick to condemn both Renuka Chowdhury's comments and the laws that many feel fail to protect men. Many are questioning why laws that are meant to protect women from domestic violence seem to overlook the suffering of men in similar situations. Some have pointed out the need for reforms in the judicial system to ensure fairness for both men and women.

In a statement to the media, Renuka Chowdhury expressed her sadness over Subhash’s death, calling it "very unfortunate." She stressed that incidents like this should not happen and emphasized that the judicial system must take swift action to ensure justice is served. However, many feel that her earlier comments reflect a bias in the legal system that needs to be addressed.

As discussions continue, many are questioning the effectiveness of current laws and the role they play in perpetuating gender-based injustice. The tragic incident has brought attention to a critical issue—shouldn't justice be blind to gender and not influenced by societal norms or biases?

