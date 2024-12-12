Suzuki Cervo set to hit roads soon: Check out expected key features, price, mileage and more

Explore the details of the Suzuki Cervo, a car capable of reaching speeds of up to 150 km/h.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 2:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

Suzuki Cervo

If you're looking for a stylish, feature-rich, and affordable car, the Suzuki Cervo might be the perfect choice. Set to launch in India soon, it's making headlines with its stunning design, powerful performance, and budget-friendly price. Let's delve into its key features, performance, and pricing.

article_image2

Suzuki Cervo Design

Design

The Suzuki Cervo boasts a modern and attractive design. With a length of 3395mm, width of 1475mm, and height of 1485mm, it's compact and easy to maneuver. It weighs approximately 800 kg. The front profile is stylish with large headlights and an eye-catching grille. Premium materials are used in the interior, offering a comfortable and luxurious feel.

article_image3

Suzuki Cervo Engine

Engine and Performance

The car is equipped with a 1.0-liter petrol engine generating 67bhp and 90Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. It has a top speed of 150 km/h and delivers a mileage of 25 km/l, making it both budget-friendly and fuel-efficient.

Safety Features

Safety is a priority in the Suzuki Cervo, featuring dual airbags and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) for enhanced security.

article_image4

Suzuki Cervo FAQs

Price and Launch

Media reports suggest a starting price of around Rs 5 lakhs in India. The official launch date is yet to be announced, but it's expected soon.

What's the top speed? The Suzuki Cervo has a top speed of 150 km/h.

What's the mileage? It offers a mileage of 25 km/l.

What safety features are included? Yes, it includes advanced safety features like dual airbags and ABS.

