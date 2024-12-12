Dil-Luminati Tour: Chandigarh child rights body advices Diljit Dosanjh to keep children off stage; details

Diljit Dosanjh’s Chandigarh concert: In advice before singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's Chandigarh concert, Shipra Bansal, Chairperson of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, highlighted worries over children's safety and well-being.
 

First Published Dec 12, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh Chandigarh concert: Shipra Bansal, Chairperson of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, highlighted worries over the safety and well-being of children during events like singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's impending concert in Chandigarh.

She stated, “It has come to our notice that children are called on stage during concerts and the sound is harmful for children. Concerts go on till very late at night and there is a high possibility of a supply of alcohol… Alcohol should not be served to children below 18 years of age. We also issued an advisory in view of the concert of Punjabi singer Karan Aujla. It has come to our notice that during the last concert of singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, children were called on stage… Sometimes some songs are played which are not good for children."

She also added, “Avoid performing songs like ‘Patiala Peg, 5 Tara, and Case’ even with twisted words in which alcohol, drugs and violence are promoted. These songs affect the children of impressionable age."

Diljit Dosanjh's show in Chandigarh is part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, which visits ten cities in India. The Telangana government warned the singer-actor last month, ahead of his concert in Hyderabad. The notification instructed him not to perform songs that encourage drinking, drugs, or violence during the event. The notification further warned Dosanjh from "using children" in his performance. Aside from that, it warned that the concert's loud music and flashing lights might be dangerous to youngsters.

The submission, which included video evidence, alleged that Diljit Dosanjh had previously sang songs inciting alcohol, drugs, and violence during a live event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi last month, as mentioned in the notice. Diljit had also responded to the warning at his Hyderabad show. 

“When artists come here from other countries, they are allowed to do whatever they want… But when an artist from your own country is singing, people have problems," he had said.

