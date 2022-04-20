7 Disha Patani pics that show she has best the bikini body in Bollywood

Disha Patani's fitness regime is what has helped her in achieving the great sculpted body of hers. It is this very reason that makes her the actress with the best bikini body in the Hindi film industry.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Actor Disha Patani holds a very lowkey profile, even though she is frequent on social media. Disha often shares pictures and videos from either her beachy vacations or her fitness routine at the gym. She is also frequently snapped at the airport by the paparazzi. However, despite being snapped at so often or being a regular on Instagram, the actress has managed to keep herself away from the gossip mongers. But there is one aspect about Disha that never goes unnoticed by her social media followers -- her bikini photographs that she frequently posts on social media.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

There is no denial that Disha has a very hot body that inspires many women to work out as rigorously as her. At the same time, the actress certainly goes down as being the one with the best bikini body in Bollywood. Here are seven bikini photographs of Disha to back this up.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

When it comes to fitness, Disha Patani is one of the most hardworking actresses. She never skips her gym class, as a result of which, she has sculpted her body in ways that inspire many.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Boasting an hourglass body type, Disha Patani is a lot more than just being the best Bollywood bikini diva; her fitness regime inspires the lazy to hit the gym and those already working out to intensify their training.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

The actress has more than often sported a bikini that has given a clear view of her body. Those toned abs, the sculpted back and the perfect curves are what make her go down as the hottest bikini girl in the Hindi film industry who has totally beaten Kareen Kapoor Khan’s Tashan bikini look and Katrina Kaif’s midriff in ‘Kala Chasma’.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Talking of her fitness regime, the actress possibly draws her inspiration from actor Tiger Shroff. The ‘Heropanti 2’ actor himself is a fitness junky who too never skips on a chance of impressing one with his flexible body.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram