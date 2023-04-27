Janhvi Kapoor HOT, SEXY photos: Actress flaunts her voluptuous body in BOLD body-hugging green gown (WATCH)

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a green cutout gown, which was body-hugging, cut-out backless outfit and also had slits in the front, which made the getup sexier. Take a look

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor went out for a recent awards presentation looking stunning in a green cut dress. The trolls, on the other hand, were unavoidable. Janhvi was seen arriving at the concert on Wednesday (April 26) night wearing a stunning body-hugging green gown.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The grown, backless dress, also had cuts in the front, making the ensemble more sexy. Janhvi wore her hair down and posed sensually for the photographers, displaying the back of her clothing.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Trolls filled the video's comments section displaying the actress's outfit and likened her to Urfi Javed, while Janhvi handled the dress like a diva.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

“Inspired by Urfi," a troll wrote. “Secretly everybody is inspired by urfi," added another. “Urfi ki copy," a third comment read.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi isn't afraid to experiment with her appearance. The actress recently made news when she appeared in a stunning black gown for a picture session. She posted to Instagram a few days ago to reveal behind-the-scenes photographs from the breathtaking session.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi's gown had a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, according to the images. The body-con dress has a boxed collar and a strap at her thigh. The Good Luck Jerry actress accessorised the look with a pair of stone-studded shoes and let her hair free. Janhvi made many postures in the gown. Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor ramp up fashion quotient at an event

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla