    Janhvi Kapoor HOT, SEXY photos: Actress flaunts her voluptuous body in BOLD body-hugging green gown (WATCH)

    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a green cutout gown, which was body-hugging, cut-out backless outfit and also had slits in the front, which made the getup sexier.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi Kapoor went out for a recent awards presentation looking stunning in a green cut dress. The trolls, on the other hand, were unavoidable. Janhvi was seen arriving at the concert on Wednesday (April 26) night wearing a stunning body-hugging green gown.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The grown, backless dress, also had cuts in the front, making the ensemble more sexy. Janhvi wore her hair down and posed sensually for the photographers, displaying the back of her clothing.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Trolls filled the video's comments section displaying the actress's outfit and likened her to Urfi Javed, while Janhvi handled the dress like a diva.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    “Inspired by Urfi," a troll wrote. “Secretly everybody is inspired by urfi," added another. “Urfi ki copy," a third comment read.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi isn't afraid to experiment with her appearance. The actress recently made news when she appeared in a stunning black gown for a picture session. She posted to Instagram a few days ago to reveal behind-the-scenes photographs from the breathtaking session.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi's gown had a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, according to the images. The body-con dress has a boxed collar and a strap at her thigh. The Good Luck Jerry actress accessorised the look with a pair of stone-studded shoes and let her hair free. Janhvi made many postures in the gown. Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor ramp up fashion quotient at an event

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In the meantime, Janhvi Kapoor will be featured in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal. In the film, she co-stars with Varun Dhawan. She will also appear in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She also had a film with RRR actor Jr NTR. Her Telugu cinema debut will be in this flick. The actress was most recently seen in Mili, a film that was published on the OTT platform. Also Read: When AR Rahman told wife Saira to not speak in 'Hindi' at an event - WATCH

