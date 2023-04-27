Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor ramp up fashion quotient at an event

    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 8:46 AM IST

    It was a star-studded night at the much-awaited GQ 35 most young, influential Indians event, with the prominent and A-lister stars coming together and elevating the fashion tone with their trendsetting and avant-garde looks.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    A mix of tone, vogue, stars, and glam was what the GQ 35 most influential young Indians event was all about. We take a detailed and in-depth glance at Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others who successfully grabbed eyeballs and set the fashion tone for the star-studded night in their stunning ensemble outfits and added more zing to the event.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Alia Bhatt kept it casual and sexy dressed in a grey-colored suit, pants, and blue dress shirt with a dark blue colored tie and black formal shoes at the event.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi Kapoor looked sensational and sexy in an all-green-colored thigh-high slit evening wear ensemble gown outfit at the coveted event.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bigg Boss 16 winner and renowned rapper MC Stan looked dapper in an all-dark blue Nike outfit with a full-sleeved white t-shirt to make it look more suave.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh looked drop-dead gorgeous and stunning in a black plunging neckline deep cut ensemble evening gown with a high-slit and flaunted her toned legs.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in an all-black blazer, pants, and black t-shirt with black glasses at the event.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Pan-Indian star Dulquer Salmaan looked smart and oozed machismo dressed in a cream-colored blazer, and black dress shirt, with black pants at the event.

    article_image8

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Huma Qureshi ramped up the fashion element at the event as she looked dazzling and gorgeous in a peach and golden-colored shimmery long evening ensemble gown with a peach-colored frilly cape to enhance her look.

    article_image9

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Armaan Malik, the renowned singer, and songwriter, looked dapper and oozed suave vibes dressed in a black jacket, high-waisted pants, and multi-colored t-shirt at the event.

    article_image10

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Renowned Youtuber star and actor Prajakta Koli looked like a fine sight-to-behold in a black short one-piece ensemble outfit and silver bling on it to make her look more poised.

