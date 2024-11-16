Keerthy Suresh's wedding rumors spark buzz: Is she really getting married? find out

Rumors are circulating about actress Keerthy Suresh's wedding in December, reportedly in Goa.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh is the younger daughter of renowned producer and actor Suresh and actress Menaka. She debuted as a child artist in Malayalam cinema and quickly rose to stardom. She acted as a child artist in her father's productions like Pilots, Achaneyanenikishtam, and Kuberan. Later, she focused on education and earned a degree in fashion designing.

article_image2

Keerthy Suresh

Returning to cinema in 2013, Keerthy Suresh made her debut as a lead actress in the Malayalam film Geethanjali, directed by Darshan. She later starred in the Malayalam film Ring Master.

article_image3

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh then debuted in Tamil cinema and acted in several films like Rajini Murugan, Remo, Bairavaa, and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam. She quickly became paired with leading actors like Vijay, Surya, and Dhanush. However, the turning point in her career was Mahanati, the biopic of actress Savitri. Her performance amazed everyone, earning her the National Award for Best Actress.

article_image4

Keerthy Suresh

She later acted in films like Sandakozhi 2, Saamy Square, and Annaatthe. Her last film was Raghu Thatha. She is a busy actress not only in Tamil but also in Telugu and Malayalam.

article_image5

Keerthy Suresh

Rumors about Keerthy Suresh's marriage surface frequently. Two years ago, there were rumors about her marrying a Kerala-based politician. Last year, rumors linked her with music director Anirudh Ravichander, suggesting an imminent wedding. However, her father dismissed these rumors.

article_image6

Keerthy Suresh

Now, new rumors suggest a December wedding in Goa. It's said to be an arranged marriage, and Keerthy Suresh has reportedly agreed. The groom is said to be a relative, and an official announcement is expected soon.

article_image7

Keerthy Suresh

The groom is reportedly a relative, and an official announcement is expected soon. Keerthy Suresh has not yet responded to these new speculations.

