Contains protein, calcium, vitamins A, B, C, iron, fiber, and potassium. These keep the digestive system healthy and eliminate gas problems.
Although radish is healthy, combining it with certain foods can cause unwanted problems. Which foods to avoid with radish.
Drinking milk after eating radish can cause harmful skin problems.
Drinking tea after eating radish is risky. It can cause gas and constipation.
Eating oranges with radish can cause gas, indigestion, acidity, and constipation.
The molecules in radish and bitter gourd increase stomach acid, leading to breathing problems. Avoid this combination.
Combining radish and cucumber, both high in water content, can cause bloating, gas, indigestion, and acidity.