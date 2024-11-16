Lifestyle

Foods to Avoid with Radish

 

 

 

Nutrients in Radish

Contains protein, calcium, vitamins A, B, C, iron, fiber, and potassium. These keep the digestive system healthy and eliminate gas problems.

Although radish is healthy, combining it with certain foods can cause unwanted problems. Which foods to avoid with radish.

Milk

Drinking milk after eating radish can cause harmful skin problems.

Tea

Drinking tea after eating radish is risky. It can cause gas and constipation.

Orange

Eating oranges with radish can cause gas, indigestion, acidity, and constipation.

Bitter Gourd

The molecules in radish and bitter gourd increase stomach acid, leading to breathing problems. Avoid this combination.

Cucumber

Combining radish and cucumber, both high in water content, can cause bloating, gas, indigestion, and acidity.

