Shah Rukh Khan's 7 Mantras for Success

1. Practice Makes Perfect

King Khan says whatever you do, do it again and again, more carefully. Practice makes things feel easy. Be a hard worker, treat every task as your first.

2. What is Dharma?

According to Shah Rukh Khan, there is only one dharma in the world, and that is to work hard. 

3. Don't let fear cage you

Don't let your fear become a cage that binds you. Open it, feel it, turn fear into your greatest courage. 

4. Stop crying and walk

Whatever is pulling you back, it's not far until you start walking in the opposite direction. Stop crying and start walking.

5. Enthusiasm for new things

Shah Rukh Khan says that if you don't have enthusiasm, if you don't have that fire in your belly, you can't do anything new. 

6. Don't be afraid

At one point things won't go your way, don't be afraid then. You have to take another step forward.

7. Failure teaches

Shah Rukh Khan says that success is not a good teacher, failure makes us humble. We succeed only when we fail. 

