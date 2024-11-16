Entertainment
King Khan says whatever you do, do it again and again, more carefully. Practice makes things feel easy. Be a hard worker, treat every task as your first.
According to Shah Rukh Khan, there is only one dharma in the world, and that is to work hard.
Don't let your fear become a cage that binds you. Open it, feel it, turn fear into your greatest courage.
Whatever is pulling you back, it's not far until you start walking in the opposite direction. Stop crying and start walking.
Shah Rukh Khan says that if you don't have enthusiasm, if you don't have that fire in your belly, you can't do anything new.
At one point things won't go your way, don't be afraid then. You have to take another step forward.
Shah Rukh Khan says that success is not a good teacher, failure makes us humble. We succeed only when we fail.