    Jacqueline Fernandez SEXY video and photos: Actress shows BOLD dance steps on 'Yimmy Yimmy' in short skirt

    First Published Apr 6, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen in Vaibhav Mishra's directorial Fateh alongside Sonu Sood. A video of Jacqueline has surfaced on the Internet, showing her practising her dance moves for the song 'Yimmy Yimmy'.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jacqueline Fernandez's spectacular dancing movements in the gorgeous Yimmy Yimmy music video lit up the stage.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Within weeks after its debut, the explosive dance single became a chartbuster, with fans playing it on repeat.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As the song continues to attract music fans worldwide, a video of Jacqueline has emerged on the Internet. It depicts the actress practising her dancing skills for the song.  (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jacqueline showed off her sizzling dance talents while the song Yimmy Yimmy played in the background. Two other dancers accompanied her while she practised for her song video.

    article_image5

    The Kick actress displayed aggressive expressions while successfully doing the routine. The actress dressed in all white for her dancing practices.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her adorable crop top had a square neck and lovely long sleeves, while her white skorts seemed comfortable, allowing her to rehearse with ease. The diva looked adorable as always, her hair put in a tidy ponytail.

    article_image7

    Earlier this week, another video of the actress demonstrating her sexual dancing talents became viral on the Internet.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This started when a Reddit user recalled the incident in which the actress set the Internet on fire with her pole dance.
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jacqueline can be seen in the video wearing orange shorts and a pink crop top, showing off her pole dancing talents. It should be mentioned that in 2021, Jacqueline confessed that she had been pole dancing for several years. 

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Jacqueline has several films on her slate. She will shortly star in the film Fateh, directed by Vaibhav Mishra. In the film, she will appear with Sonu Sood.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In addition, the actress is filming for Welcome To The Jungle. Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Krushna Abhishek, Arshad Warsi, Daler Mehendi, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, Zakir Hussain, and Kiku Sharda will star in the film. 

    article_image12

    In addition, the actress is said to be involved in an unnamed project with Jio Studios that will be published later this year. 

