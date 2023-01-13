Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ivana Knoll SEXY Pictures and Videos: 6 times World Cup's sexiest fan sizzled in bikinis so far this year

    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 5:44 PM IST

    Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll, popularly known as World Cup 2022's 'sexiest fan', has jump started the new year with some jaw-dropping bikini looks. Here's a look at 6 times the 26-year-old model stunned her followers as she flaunted her figure in sexy bikinis:

    Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

    Former Miss Croatia, Ivana Knoll, popularly known as World Cup 2022's 'sexiest fan', has been charming her Instagram followers with ultra-hot bikini looks since the new year. The 26-year-old model, who gained popularity for wearing skimpy clothes in Qatar at the stadiums of the showpiece event, has flooded the photo-sharing platform with sultry pictures of herself oozing hotness in colourful bikinis.

    Here's a look at 6 times Ivana Knoll flaunted her stunning figure in varied bikinis since 2023 began:

    Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

    In her latest Instagram post, Ivana Knoll shows off her voluptuous body as she enjoys her time on the beaches of Costa Rica. The former Miss Croatia stuns in a turquoise blue bikini and enjoys the seaEarlier this week, World Cup's sexiest fan Ivana Knoll posted a video of herself in an animal print bikini. In the selfie video, the model charms her fans as she flaunts her stunning body and tosses her tresses playfully.shore as she relishes the ocean water.

    Also read: Drake trolled for getting cozy with World Cup's 'sexiest fan' Ivana Knoll at superstar DiCaprio's bash

    Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

    Yesterday, the World Cup's sexiest fan Ivana Knoll posted a video of herself in an animal print bikini as she enjoyed her time in Miami, Florida. In the selfie video, the model charms her fans as she flaunts her stunning body and tosses her tresses playfully.

    WATCH: Ivana Knoll sizzles in animal print bikini

    Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

    On January 11, Ivana Knoll wowed over 3.6 million Instagram followers by posting a photograph of herself in a red-hot bikini as she posed for the camera lying on the bed. The Croatian model flaunted her well-toned legs as she accessorised her look with red heels.

    Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

    Earlier this week, Ivana Knoll posted a video of herself enjoying her time on the beaches of Seychelles in a skimpy black bikini. Qatar World Cup's sexiest fan stunned her fans as she lay face front on the beach, flaunting her stunning figure from an aerial view.

    WATCH: Ivana Knoll shows off sexy figure in black bikini

    Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

    "Summer girl always," wrote Ivana Knoll in her January 4th post as she showed off her sultry look in a neon pink bikini during a holiday in Italy.

    Image Credit: Ivana Knoll Instagram

    Ivana Knoll's fans are confident the Croatian beauty will charm them with more jaw-dropping bikini looks in the coming weeks and months, as the World Cup 2022's sexiest fan continues to win the hearts of many with her stunning figure.

    Also read: 'Goodbye Ivana Knoll': 'Hottest fan' trolled after Argentina beat Croatia to enter World Cup 2022 finals

