Style Icon Urfi Javed unites with same team behind Ranveer Singh's controversial nude look

The global DIY queen and style icon Urfi Javed has done the unthinkable and is probably the first celeb to do so. She has collaborated with the same team behind Ranveer Singh's controversial nude look.

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi always amazes her fans with her quirky and brilliant fashion sense. It is a fact that all her unusual and risque DIY outfits catch all the gaze. While she is loved and admired for her bold looks, there are times when she leaves netizens completely stunned by putting up her videos and photos on her social media handles. And each time, Uorfi gets spotted in public, her small stints also catch the attention of the netizens and fans.

The diva, known for her impeccable dressing style and always applauded for elevating the fashion game on a global level, got spotted in the city in ultimately another look. This time, she opted for a no-eyebrow countenance, which certainly surprised all.

Uorfi donned a Dirty written top in blue and red color. She further paired the top with beige-colored pants. But now, what she has come up with, has never got witnessed by any of her fans so far.

Recently some BTS clips of Uorfi from her shoots are going viral on the internet. The diva is carrying a black outfit printed 'dirty' on it. But her hair and makeup are grabbing all the eyes on it as Uorfi has painted her hair bubblegum pink. She has bleached her eyebrows, giving whole vibes of a bold look that is very popular internationally. Uorfi is slaying like always in this look.

The diva is collaborating with the same team who did the controversial look of Ranveer Singh for a paper magazine. The shoot for Uorfi got managed by her manager Sanjit Asgaonkar. She is slaying in these looks. All her outfits and sensual dirty glances give fans surety that Uorfi is ready to come up with a grand project shortly.

