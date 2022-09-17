Is Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon? Adipurush costars new hot couple in town? Here's what we know

Since their first day on the shoot, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have developed a strong friendship. Everyone was taken aback by how freely shy Prabhas spoke to Kriti and how engrossed he became in their chat.



Well, it all began with the single call Kriti Sanon placed to Prabhas on episode seven of Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar. Since then, there has been a lot of talk about relationships involving 10 of the Adipurush performers. While their fans are smitten and can't wait to see them together forever, this new, attractive pair in town is taking things slowly.



"Prabhas and Kriti loved to spend time with each other on sets. They are also creatively involved in their first film together and they take each other's approval of the scene was good and either one of them wants to reshoot it," added the source.



The insider continues, "Despite finishing the movie months ago, their relationship is still strong. They never forget to call or text each other, highlighting their shared affection for one another. However, it would be premature to label their relationship as a relationship."

The insider added, "Co-stars frequently become involved in each other's lives while they are filming or even marketing their own movies, but Kriti and Prabhas are unique in this regard. They do have a strong attraction to one another, but they want it to develop slowly and gradually ".

