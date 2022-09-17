RRR director SS Rajamouli to work again with Alia Bhatt in Mahesh Babu's next?

As per the latest news, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli may work together once again on Mahesh Babu's future movie, SSMB29. Rajamouli had enlisted Alia for a little part in his masterpiece movie, RRR.

Alia had a significant part in the movie, which also served as her Telugu cinema debut and starred Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the key roles.

Also Read: Modi birthday: Bollywood’s iconic selfies with the PM

Now, famous Indian film critic and a member of the Overseas Censor Board Umair Sandhu has reported that Alia has been confirmed for SSMB29. “Officially Confirmed! #AliaBhatt finally signed #SSRajamouli next flick with #MaheshBabu ! #SSMB29 🔥🔥 Shoot will start after her baby born !" he claimed. However, there has been no confirmation from Rajamouli or Alia’s sides.

Alia is currently enjoying the success of Brahmastra. The film, which was her first film with husband Ranbir Kapoor, has already collected Rs 300 crore worldwide within its first week. The film was presented in the southern regions by SS Rajamouli.

Also Read: Jogi on Netflix: Diljit Dosanjh's film is worth watching? Read what netizens have to say

Rajamouli has been preoccupied on SSMB29 in the interim. Although not much is known about the movie, the director recently described it as a "globetrotting adventure" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada. He continued by saying that he is now working on the movie's screenplay and that Mahesh Babu's workshop would begin in two months. S. S. Rajamouli remarked of the movie, "My next film with Mahesh Babu would be a travelling action adventure. It's going to be like an Indian-rooted James Bond or Indiana Jones movie!

Also Read: (Video) Check out Deepika Padukone's closet; actress is all set for thrift SALE- take a look

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, Mahesh Babu discussed his collaborations with S S Rajamouli. Working with him is a dream come true for me. When Rajamouli Garu is involved, one movie is like taking on 25 movies at once. It will be physically challenging, but I'm really looking forward to it. It will be a national film of India. I'm hoping we dismantle a lot of obstacles and reach audiences all throughout the nation with our work," he remarked.

