Leonardo DiCaprio to join Netflix's Squid Game Season 3? Here's what we know

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio might be part of the hit show Squid Game Season 3. Here's what Emmy-winning director Hwang Dong Hyuk has to say

When asked if any well-known Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio will appear in the much anticipated Squid Game Season 2 following their momentous night at the Emmys in 2022, the Squid Game director said bluntly: "There will be no renowned Hollywood actor in Season 2."

Hwang Dong Hyuk, speaking through Variety, said, "That's not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 - but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea. Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is well-known to be a major fan of the cult series, is the person he would particularly like to see: "Leonardo DiCaprio did mention he's a big fan of Squid Game, so maybe if time or opportunities allow, we may ask him to join the games."

Also Read: (Video) Check out Deepika Padukone's closet; actress is all set for thrift SALE- take a look

The presence of Leonardo DiCaprio in Squid Game would be amazing. When he met Emmy winner Lee Jung Jae last year, Leonardo DiCaprio had an interesting fanboy moment because the latter even posted a photo of the gifted duo on his Instagram page. Leo is a huge fan of Squid Game, as Elle Fanning has stated.

Hwang Dong Hyuk also disclosed that Squid Game Season 2 would begin filming in 2023 and premiere in 2024, as well as upgrades to the production expenses and the games that will be featured in the upcoming season.

Also Read: Jogi on Netflix: Diljit Dosanjh's film is worth watching? Read what netizens have to say