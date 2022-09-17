Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leonardo DiCaprio to join Netflix's Squid Game Season 3? Here's what we know

    Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio might be part of the hit show Squid Game Season 3. Here's what Emmy-winning director Hwang Dong Hyuk has to say

    Leonardo DiCaprio to join Netflix's Squid Game Season 3? Here's what we know RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 9:25 AM IST

    When asked if any well-known Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio will appear in the much anticipated Squid Game Season 2 following their momentous night at the Emmys in 2022, the Squid Game director said bluntly: "There will be no renowned Hollywood actor in Season 2."

    Hwang Dong Hyuk, speaking through Variety, said, "That's not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 - but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea. Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who is well-known to be a major fan of the cult series, is the person he would particularly like to see: "Leonardo DiCaprio did mention he's a big fan of Squid Game, so maybe if time or opportunities allow, we may ask him to join the games."

    Also Read: (Video) Check out Deepika Padukone's closet; actress is all set for thrift SALE- take a look

    The presence of Leonardo DiCaprio in Squid Game would be amazing. When he met Emmy winner Lee Jung Jae last year, Leonardo DiCaprio had an interesting fanboy moment because the latter even posted a photo of the gifted duo on his Instagram page. Leo is a huge fan of Squid Game, as Elle Fanning has stated.

    Hwang Dong Hyuk also disclosed that Squid Game Season 2 would begin filming in 2023 and premiere in 2024, as well as upgrades to the production expenses and the games that will be featured in the upcoming season.

    Also Read: Jogi on Netflix: Diljit Dosanjh's film is worth watching? Read what netizens have to say

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2022, 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Shaadibaaz's producer Eram Aftab Faridi and know her journey RBA

    Meet Shaadibaaz's producer Eram Aftab Faridi and know her journey

    Jogi on Netflix: Diljit Dosanjh's film is worth watching? Read what netizens have to say RBA

    Jogi on Netflix: Diljit Dosanjh's film is worth watching? Read what netizens have to say

    Salman Khan show to premiere on THIS date here is when and where you can watch it drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s show to premiere on THIS date; here’s when and where you can watch it

    Probe against 'Sairat' actor Suraj Pawar in an alleged cheating case drb

    Probe against 'Sairat' actor Suraj Pawar in an alleged cheating case

    Nick Jonas Birthday Before Priyanka Chopra singer actor was in love with these women drb

    Nick Jonas Birthday: Before Priyanka Chopra, singer-actor was in love with these women

    Recent Stories

    football ligue 1 How close was Neymar to leaving PSG Paris Saint-Germain following rift with Kylian Mbappe? Luis Campos adresses-ayh

    How close was Neymar to leaving PSG following rift with Kylian Mbappe? Luis Campos addresses

    PM Narendra Modi turns 72: Know all about the prime minister's security details AJR

    PM Narendra Modi turns 72: Know all about the prime minister's security details

    PM Modi Birthday: From Rajnath Singh to Vladimir Putin, wishes pour in from political circles AJR

    PM Modi Birthday: From Rajnath Singh to Vladimir Putin, wishes pour in from political circles

    Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Images, Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook status RBA

    Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Images, Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook status

    Modi birthday Bollywood iconic selfies with the Prime Minister of India drb

    Modi birthday: Bollywood’s iconic selfies with the PM

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon