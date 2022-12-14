Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Actress sparks pregnancy rumours again in silver sequin gown (Pictures)

    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif again sparks pregnancy rumours; many fans and social media users wonder if the actress and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first baby

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a silver body-hugging sequin gown at an award presentation in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Katrina went for beautiful makeup and simple earrings to complete her outfit. The starlet looked absolutely lovely and has left admirers extremely pleased. However, there is something more that has become a source of contention.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Soon after a paparazzi account published the footage of Katrina Kaif from the huge award presentation, fans questioned if the Tiger actress is expecting her first baby with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. Netizens stated her belly looked a little swollen and inquired whether she is pregnant.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    “Katrina pregnant lg rhi hain (Katrina looks pregnant)," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user asked, “Katrina pregnant hai kya?" “Good news baby coming," a third comment read.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    On the other hand, several other fans also praised Katrina for her looks. While some called her ‘beauty queen’, others used adjectives like ‘hottest’ and ‘elegant’.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    This is not the first time that pregnancy gossip about Katrina Kaif has appeared online. The actress was recently photographed at the Mumbai airport wearing an oversized blue t-shirt and tattered jeans. Back then too, netizens were left speculating if Katrina and Vicky are expecting their first child together.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In May this year also, similar claims made headlines but subsequently Vicky’s spokeswoman rejected any such reports and told a news website, “This news is incorrect. This is a rumour with no basis in fact." Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal held a small wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. They just had their first wedding anniversary.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Katrina Kaif was most recently featured in Gurmmeet Singh's spooky horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi also had important parts in the film. It garnered mixed reviews from both, the crowd and the reviewers. Katrina will next be featured in Tiger 3, the third edition of Salman Khan's action film franchise. Aside from that, Katrina has Merry Christmas in the works, in which she will co-star with Vijay Sethupathi.
     

