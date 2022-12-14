Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Actress sparks pregnancy rumours again in silver sequin gown (Pictures)

Katrina Kaif again sparks pregnancy rumours; many fans and social media users wonder if the actress and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first baby

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a silver body-hugging sequin gown at an award presentation in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Katrina went for beautiful makeup and simple earrings to complete her outfit. The starlet looked absolutely lovely and has left admirers extremely pleased. However, there is something more that has become a source of contention.



Soon after a paparazzi account published the footage of Katrina Kaif from the huge award presentation, fans questioned if the Tiger actress is expecting her first baby with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. Netizens stated her belly looked a little swollen and inquired whether she is pregnant.



“Katrina pregnant lg rhi hain (Katrina looks pregnant)," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user asked, “Katrina pregnant hai kya?" “Good news baby coming," a third comment read.

On the other hand, several other fans also praised Katrina for her looks. While some called her ‘beauty queen’, others used adjectives like ‘hottest’ and ‘elegant’.

This is not the first time that pregnancy gossip about Katrina Kaif has appeared online. The actress was recently photographed at the Mumbai airport wearing an oversized blue t-shirt and tattered jeans. Back then too, netizens were left speculating if Katrina and Vicky are expecting their first child together.

In May this year also, similar claims made headlines but subsequently Vicky’s spokeswoman rejected any such reports and told a news website, “This news is incorrect. This is a rumour with no basis in fact." Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal held a small wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. They just had their first wedding anniversary.



