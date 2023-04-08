Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY PICTURES: GT skipper Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic presents her fashion styles for IPL 2023

    First Published Apr 8, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya has given Gujarat Titans a great start in its title defence. Meanwhile, his wife Natasa Stankovic is also doing her part to keep his and her fans engaged on social media with her new fashion styles for the season.

    Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook

    The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is up and running, as defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) is off to a great start in its title defence, with skipper Hardik Pandya doing a great job leading the side so far, winning the opening couple of meetings. In the meantime, his Serbia-based Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic, is also doing her part.

    Natasa constantly presents her new looks and fashion styles to keep the audience of Pandya, and hers engaged. Recently, she gave out a glimpse of hers, where she stares at the mirror into herself, wearing a mini white top and jeans, as she looks appealing as always.

    Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook

    In a former photo, Natasa presents an in-flight look as she travels on a charter flight, wearing a pink jacket, which looks trendy to the fullest.

    Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook

    In this picture, which happens to be a mirror selfie, Natasa dons a sheer black dress with a furry coat of the same colour, as she undoubtedly looks hot in the outfit.

    Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook

    Considering another simple yet trendy look, Natasa is seen wearing a single-piece full and slim-fit dress in black, while the Versace Virtus purse she holds gives her a luxurious look.

    Image credit: Natasa Stankovic/Facebook

    As for this click, Natasa is seen sporting another white top with a sporting track, her hand purse and the sunglass, definitely giving a dapper look.

    Fans call Salman Khan 'Emperor of Bollywood' as his unseen audition tape from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' goes viral vma

    'STFU': Fans mock Alia Bhatt for wearing a 'SPEAK UP FOR ANIMALS' shirt with leather bag vma

    'Most toxic person': Fans roast Karan Johar for 'insulting' Deepika Padukone in old viral clip vma

    Ardent fans of 'Barbie' are furious about the iconic song 'Barbie Girl' missing from trailer vma

    Never Felt So Alone, a collaboration between Billie Eilish and Labrinth for Euphoria, is out now AHA

    Sadly Telangana govt delaying Centre's projects in the state': PM Modi attacks KCR in Hyderabad AJR

    Fans call Salman Khan 'Emperor of Bollywood' as his unseen audition tape from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' goes viral vma

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, MI vs CSK: Former cricketers, fans build up El Clasico on social media-ayh

    Sharad Pawar's stand on Adani will not affect Opposition's unity: Sanjay Raut AJR

    Telangana CM KCR not to attend PM Modi's programmes in the state; check details AJR

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

