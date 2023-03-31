Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's intense workouts will surely inspire fitness freaks

    Hardik Pandya is busy leading Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. Meanwhile, his wife Natasa Stankovic is busy inspiring him and other fitness freaks like her with her intense workouts. Check them out here.

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 2:08 PM IST

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back to the Indian Premier League (IPL) duties, as he will again be leading defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023. At the same time, his Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic, is busy keeping her fans engaged on social media through her boldness and some inspirational fitness videos.

    It is still determined if Natasa is accompanying Pandya during his IPL 2023 duties with GT. However, on Thursday, she posted an inspirational workout video of hers. In the clip, she is seen working out in the gym, where she involves herself in numerous activities using types of equipment, which include sit-ups, lift-ups using dumbells, foot and leg rope stretch, double-leg squat with a leg tied, pull-downs, lifting a barbell and doing sit-ups using the same. She captioned the post using the "🏋🏻‍♀️" emoji.

    ALSO READ: Krunal Pandya turns 32 - Here's how brother Hardik, sister-in-law Natasa and wife Pankhuri wished him

    Natasa shared more workout videos, as she shares them often. In the former video, she is seen doing stretches, sit-ups, barbell lifting, pull-ups, kneeling squats, and other exercises besides randomly dancing it out. She had captioned the earlier clip "Baby steps 🏋🏻‍♀️".

